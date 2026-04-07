Boyce Thompson Arboretum Hosting 4th Annual Flavor of Arizona Festival on April 18 and 19

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Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Apr 07, 2026, 15:34 ET

Experience locally made food, drinks and products from 26 vendors while exploring the 372 acres of desert plants and wildlife at the Arboretum

SUPERIOR, Ariz., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boyce Thompson Arboretum – Arizona's oldest and largest botanical garden – will be hosting the 4th Annual Flavor of Arizona Festival. Highlighting foods, and creations that make Arizona unique, the annual event brings vendors and attendees from across the state to experience the 372 acres of beauty amongst the Arboretum as plants begin to bloom throughout.

"This is one of our biggest events of the year, as it's an opportunity to experience so many locally made products during one of the most beautiful seasons at the Arboretum," said Kim Gray, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "With 5 miles of hiking trails and 26 vendors, there is something for everyone in the family."

The 26 vendors who will attend the annual festival, include the following:

• Arizona Pasta Pasta   

• Bento Guy

• Avian Arts                     

• The Best Bar

• Big Red's Hot Sauce     

• Mane-Lan Kitchen

• BK Arts AZ                     

• Maya's Cajun Kitchen

• Cactus Coffee Works     

• Mr. K's Cookies

• Cactus Craftworks         

• Nella's Innovative Kreations

• Cactus Sips                     

• The Nurse's Pantry

• Carol's Delectables         

• The Kitchen Witch AZ

• Chaha'oh/The Shadehouse Center LLC     

• The Chicago Dawg House

• Donut Street                 

• The Dog Father Gourmet Hotdogs and More

• Guac On Up                 

• Twisted Bee Farms

• Ice Ice Baby                 

• Zingot, LLC

• Lolo's Sugar Cloud 

         

Tickets to the 4th Annual Flavor of Arizona are available at www.flavorofarizona.com or www.btarboretutm.org. Event entry is included with garden admission ($24.95 for ages 13+, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5 years of age). Food and merchandise will be available for additional purchases.

For more information on Boyce Thompson Arboretum – located at 37615 E Arboretum Way

Superior, AZ 85173 – and their upcoming events, memberships, or conservation initiatives, visit www.btarboretum.org, call 520.689.2723, or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT BOYCE THOMPSON ARBORETUM:
Boyce Thompson Arboretum is Arizona oldest and largest botanical garden, as well one of Arizona's top tourism draws. Since being founded by mining magnate William Boyce Thompson in 1924, the Arboretum has blossomed into a total 372 acres and nearly five miles of trails, 135 acres of gardens and a total of 20,000+ desert plants from the United States, Mexico, Australia, Madagascar, India, China, Japan, Israel, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Peninsula. For more information, visit www.btarboretum.org

Contact:
Shelbi Storms
Boyce Thompson Arboretum
Phone: (330) 592-4842
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum

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