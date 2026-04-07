Boyce Thompson Arboretum Hosting 4th Annual Flavor of Arizona Festival on April 18 and 19

"This is one of our biggest events of the year, as it's an opportunity to experience so many locally made products during one of the most beautiful seasons at the Arboretum," said Kim Gray, Executive Director of Boyce Thompson Arboretum. "With 5 miles of hiking trails and 26 vendors, there is something for everyone in the family."

The 26 vendors who will attend the annual festival, include the following:

• Arizona Pasta Pasta • Bento Guy • Avian Arts • The Best Bar • Big Red's Hot Sauce • Mane-Lan Kitchen • BK Arts AZ • Maya's Cajun Kitchen • Cactus Coffee Works • Mr. K's Cookies • Cactus Craftworks • Nella's Innovative Kreations • Cactus Sips • The Nurse's Pantry • Carol's Delectables • The Kitchen Witch AZ • Chaha'oh/The Shadehouse Center LLC • The Chicago Dawg House • Donut Street • The Dog Father Gourmet Hotdogs and More • Guac On Up • Twisted Bee Farms • Ice Ice Baby • Zingot, LLC • Lolo's Sugar Cloud



Tickets to the 4th Annual Flavor of Arizona are available at www.flavorofarizona.com or www.btarboretutm.org. Event entry is included with garden admission ($24.95 for ages 13+, $10 for children ages 5-12, and free for children under 5 years of age). Food and merchandise will be available for additional purchases.

For more information on Boyce Thompson Arboretum – located at 37615 E Arboretum Way

Superior, AZ 85173 – and their upcoming events, memberships, or conservation initiatives, visit www.btarboretum.org, call 520.689.2723, or connect with them on Facebook or Instagram.

ABOUT BOYCE THOMPSON ARBORETUM:

Boyce Thompson Arboretum is Arizona oldest and largest botanical garden, as well one of Arizona's top tourism draws. Since being founded by mining magnate William Boyce Thompson in 1924, the Arboretum has blossomed into a total 372 acres and nearly five miles of trails, 135 acres of gardens and a total of 20,000+ desert plants from the United States, Mexico, Australia, Madagascar, India, China, Japan, Israel, South America, the Middle East, Africa, the Mediterranean, and the Arabian Peninsula. For more information, visit www.btarboretum.org.

Contact:

Shelbi Storms

Boyce Thompson Arboretum

Phone: (330) 592-4842

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Boyce Thompson Arboretum