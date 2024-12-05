BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 Per Share

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an additional $500 million under the Company's share repurchase program.

Considering the additional authorization, the Company had approximately $843 million remaining in repurchase authority as of September 30, 2024.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, payable January 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

