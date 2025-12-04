BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Dec 04, 2025, 16:05 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of USA Today. Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Keith Smith, President and Chief ...
BOYD GAMING TO REPORT THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON OCTOBER 23

BOYD GAMING TO REPORT THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS, HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST ON OCTOBER 23

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that the conference call to review the Company's third-quarter 2025 results will take place on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Travel

Travel

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics