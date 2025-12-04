BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable January 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2025.

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of USA Today. Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

