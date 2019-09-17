Boyd Gaming Appoints A. Randall Thoman To Board Of Directors

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced the appointment of A. Randall Thoman to its Board of Directors.

Thoman is the principal of Thoman International, LLC, a business advisory and consulting firm. Prior to the formation of Thoman International in 2009, Thoman was a partner with Deloitte & Touche LLP, with more than 30 years of experience working with large, complex public companies.

Thoman is currently a member of the board of directors of Southwest Gas Corporation and chairs the board's audit committee. He previously served on the boards of SLS Las Vegas and SHFL Entertainment, Inc.

"With decades of experience working with public companies, including extensive audit committee expertise, Randy is an excellent fit for our strong Board of Directors," said Bill Boyd, Executive Chairman of Boyd Gaming. "We are pleased to welcome Randy to the Board and look forward to working with him as we continue to successfully execute our long-term growth strategy."

