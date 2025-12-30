BOYD GAMING DONATES OVER $215,000 THROUGH 'TREES OF HOPE'

News provided by

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Dec 30, 2025, 09:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today announced that it donated over $215,000 to non-profit organizations nationwide through its annual Trees of Hope™ charitable competition.

A total of 175 non-profits across 10 states participated in the 2025 holiday competition, with participants decorating trees at Boyd Gaming properties nationwide. Winners were selected through more than 100,000 votes cast by Boyd Gaming guests.

Continue Reading
Boyd Gaming's Trees of Hope(TM) logo
Boyd Gaming's Trees of Hope(TM) logo

Since launching Trees of Hope in 2007, Boyd Gaming has donated nearly $2 million through the annual competition to non-profit organizations across the country.

A listing of first-place winners by property is available at: https://www.boydgaming.com/company/news.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 27 gaming entertainment properties in 11 states. The Company also manages a tribal casino in northern California, and owns and operates Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. Boyd Gaming's nationwide portfolio is connected through Boyd Rewards, recognized as the nation's favorite casino loyalty program by readers of both USA Today and Newsweek.  Named by Forbes magazine as one of "America's Best Companies," and led by one of the most experienced teams in the industry, Boyd Gaming is dedicated to delivering an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable guest service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://www.boydgaming.com.

SOURCE Boyd Gaming Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BOYD GAMING ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, payable January...
BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025. Keith Smith, President and Chief ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Gambling & Casinos

Gambling & Casinos

Travel

Travel

Corporate Social Responsibility

Corporate Social Responsibility

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics