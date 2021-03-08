Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Announce Plans To Launch Stardust Online Casino In New Jersey, Pennsylvania

FanDuel and Boyd Gaming anticipate launching the Stardust casinos in April, pending final regulatory approval from each state. FanDuel plans to rebrand its existing Betfair Casino in New Jersey under Boyd Gaming's Stardust brand, while launching a Stardust online casino in Pennsylvania. A single Stardust Casino app will be available for iOS and Android in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "For nearly 50 years, the Stardust was one of the most famous casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. And while the resort has been gone for more than a decade, the Stardust brand is still as well-known and popular as ever. We are excited to work with our partners at FanDuel to launch our first real-money online casinos and are confident this legendary brand will give us a significant advantage in connecting with players looking for a distinctive online gaming experience."

The Stardust Casino will be built on FanDuel's proprietary front-end, apps and player account management system. Both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey online casinos will be linked to Boyd Gaming's B Connected player loyalty program, allowing players to earn B Connected points and tier credits for their play on Stardust Casino.

The new Stardust Casino experience (www.stardustcasino.com) will include a number of key features, including:

A robust offering of players' favorite casino games, including slots, blackjack, roulette, video poker and baccarat, as well as live dealer games.

The ability to securely and quickly cash out winnings, with the same level of customer support, convenience, safety and security that customers have come to expect from FanDuel.

Numerous account protections will be available to players, reflecting Boyd Gaming's and FanDuel's strong shared commitment to responsible gaming.

"The new Stardust Casino will retain all of the great games that customers love on Betfair Casino, while incorporating a new stylish look that captures the glitz, glamour and nostalgia of old Las Vegas," said Amy Howe, President of FanDuel Group. "Stardust Casino allows us to take a market leading product to the next level, creating a unified platform across New Jersey and Pennsylvania and integrating Boyd Gaming's B Connected player loyalty program to provide even more value to our customers."

Stardust Casino will be available for download on iOS and Android or via web at www.stardustcasino.com pending regulatory approval. New Jersey and Pennsylvania players will be able to sign up for a new account or login using either their existing Betfair Casino credentials in New Jersey or their FanDuel fantasy/sportsbook credentials in both states.

In addition to Stardust Casino, the FanDuel Sportsbook & Casino app is currently available to customers in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

While players must be in New Jersey or Pennsylvania to access the real-money Stardust Casino, customers across the country can access Boyd's Stardust Social Casino. Stardust Social Casino is free-to-play and available for download on the Apple app store or the Google Play store.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing for receipt of regulatory approvals and product launch, and the implementation of features and functionality of the application, including the integration of BConnected. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including (without limitation) the possibility that the transactions contemplated will not realize the growth opportunities as anticipated. Additional factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Boyd's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in Boyd's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this current report are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to Boyd as of the date hereof, and Boyd assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming

Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Betfair US, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 45 states and 8.5 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

