Boyd Gaming Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results

Second-Quarter 2019 Highlights

-- Same-Store Revenues, Adjusted EBITDAR and Margins Improve in All Segments

-- Newly Acquired Properties Produce Strong Adjusted EBITDAR, Margin Growth

-- Las Vegas Locals Posts Highest Second-Quarter Adjusted EBITDAR Since 2005

-- Midwest & South Achieves 5th Straight Quarter of Same-Store Adjusted EBITDAR Gains

Boyd Gaming Corporation

Jul 30, 2019, 16:05 ET

LAS VEGAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.  

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "During the second quarter, our Company made continued progress executing against our strategic growth initiatives.  Despite a few isolated challenges, we delivered revenue, Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margin growth in every segment of our business, as our operating teams identified and drove profitable revenue growth and enhanced efficiencies.  We achieved strong growth at our newly acquired properties, significantly improving upon their solid standalone performances last year. And through ongoing marketing and operational initiatives, we are successfully growing visitation and expanding our customer base across the country.  In all we are pleased with our progress, and remain confident we are well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities."

Boyd Gaming reported second-quarter revenues of $846.1 million, up 37.2% from $616.8 million in the second quarter of 2018.  The Company reported net income of $48.5 million, or $0.43 per share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $38.9 million, or $0.34 per share, for the year-ago period.

Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $232.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, rising 42.3% from $163.4 million in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the second quarter of 2019 were $52.5 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to Adjusted Earnings of $44.0 million, or $0.38 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Results for the second quarter of 2019 include $228.5 million in revenues and $66.8 million in Adjusted EBITDAR from Ameristar Kansas City, Ameristar St. Charles, Belterra Resort and Belterra Park, acquired on October 15, 2018; Valley Forge Casino Resort, acquired by the Company on September 17, 2018; and Lattner Entertainment, acquired on June 1, 2018. 

(1)

See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

Las Vegas Locals
In the Las Vegas Locals segment, second-quarter 2019 revenues were $220.9 million, up from $220.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Second-quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDAR was $71.4 million, up from $70.2 million in the second quarter of 2018.

The Las Vegas Locals segment recorded its highest second-quarter Adjusted EBITDAR in 14 years.  Despite challenging year-over-year comparisons and lower hold at The Orleans, the segment achieved continued growth in revenues, Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins. Adjusted EBITDAR grew at every major property in the segment during the quarter, excluding The Orleans.

Downtown Las Vegas
In the Downtown Las Vegas segment, revenues were $64.5 million in the second quarter of 2019, up from $61.2 million in the year-ago period.  Adjusted EBITDAR was a second-quarter record of $15.9 million in the current year, an increase of 17.4% from $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2018.

All three Downtown Las Vegas properties set Adjusted EBITDAR records for the second quarter.  Segment results reflect strong gains in Hawaiian visitation and unrated play, as well as continued growth throughout the market.

Midwest & South
In the Midwest & South segment, revenues were $560.7 million, up from $335.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.  Adjusted EBITDAR was $165.1 million, growing from $98.5 million in the year-ago period. Results for the segment include contributions from the Company's newly acquired properties.

On a same-store basis, the Midwest & South segment posted its fifth consecutive quarter of improved revenues, Adjusted EBITDAR and operating margins, with Adjusted EBITDAR gains at a majority of the Company's same-store regional properties.  On a combined basis, the Company's newly acquired properties delivered revenue growth and strong Adjusted EBITDAR and margin increases over their standalone results in the prior year.

Balance Sheet Statistics
As of June 30, 2019, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $239.4 million, and total debt of $3.95 billion

Full-Year 2019 Guidance
For the full year 2019, Boyd Gaming reaffirms its previously provided guidance of total Adjusted EBITDAR of $885 million to $910 million.

Conference Call Information
Boyd Gaming will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter 2019 results today, July 30, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.  The conference call number is (888) 317-6003, passcode 9922523.  Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. 

The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at www.boydgaming.com, or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/31069.

Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 today, July 30, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern and continuing through Tuesday, August 6, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.  The conference number for the replay will be 10133426.  The replay will also be available on the Internet at www.boydgaming.com.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019 (a)

2018

2019 (a)

2018

Revenues















Gaming

$

633,659

$

447,788

$

1,253,912

$

888,251

Food & beverage

112,047


87,601


223,137


173,000

Room

61,097


49,434


118,341


97,346

Other

39,329


31,970


78,030


64,314

Total revenues

846,132


616,793


1,673,420


1,222,911

Operating costs and expenses















Gaming

282,593


193,991


559,209


383,026

Food & beverage

103,477


81,619


205,628


164,309

Room

27,799


21,654


54,681


42,587

Other

24,748


21,645


48,628


42,450

Selling, general and administrative

116,701


88,041


232,112


175,624

Master lease rent expense (b)

24,431





48,393



Maintenance and utilities

39,707


28,673


77,807


56,599

Depreciation and amortization

68,051


53,923


135,304


105,199

Corporate expense

26,913


24,063


58,090


49,920

Project development, preopening and writedowns

4,915


5,801


8,946


9,241

Impairment of assets




993





993

Other operating items, net

105


132


304


1,931

Total operating costs and expenses

719,440


520,535


1,429,102


1,031,879

Operating income

126,692


96,258


244,318


191,032

Other expense (income)















Interest income

(816)


(522)


(922)


(979)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

61,233


44,959


122,563


89,218

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

508





508


61

Other, net

(455)


(24)


(340)


(404)

Total other expense, net

60,470


44,413


121,809


87,896

Income before income taxes

66,222


51,845


122,509


103,136

Income tax provision

(17,738)


(13,247)


(28,574)


(23,139)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax



48,484


38,598


93,935


79,997

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax




347





347

Net income


$

48,484

$

38,945

$

93,935

$

80,344

















Basic net income per common share















Continuing Operations

$

0.43

$

0.34

$

0.83

$

0.70

Discontinued Operations











Basic net income per common share

$

0.43

$

0.34

$

0.83

$

0.70

Weighted average basic shares outstanding

113,318


114,543


113,329


114,459

















Diluted net income per common share















Continuing Operations

$

0.43

$

0.34

$

0.83

$

0.70

Discontinued Operations











Diluted net income per common share

$

0.43

$

0.34

$

0.83

$

0.70

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

113,795


115,218


113,832


115,186

__________________________________________

(a)

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include Lattner Entertainment, acquired on June 1, 2018, Valley Forge Casino Resort, acquired on September 17, 2018, and Ameristar Casino Kansas City, Ameristar Casino St. Charles, Belterra Resort and Belterra Park, acquired on October 15, 2018 (collectively, the "Acquired Businesses"). See Boyd Gaming's Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, for further information regarding the Acquired Businesses.

(b)

Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2019 (a)

2018

2019 (a)

2018

Total Revenues by Reportable Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$

220,948

$

219,974

$

443,798

$

442,149

Downtown Las Vegas

64,466


61,202


127,492


121,670

Midwest & South

560,718


335,617


1,102,130


659,092

Total revenues

$

846,132

$

616,793

$

1,673,420

$

1,222,911

















Adjusted EBITDAR by Reportable Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$

71,449

$

70,248

$

145,683

$

141,278

Downtown Las Vegas

15,902


13,543


30,927


26,761

Midwest & South

165,064


98,510


321,535


192,756

Property Adjusted EBITDAR

252,415


182,301


498,145


360,795

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (b)

(19,819)


(18,878)


(42,524)


(36,900)

Adjusted EBITDAR

232,596


163,423


455,621


323,895

Master lease rent expense (c)

(24,431)





(48,393)



Adjusted EBITDA

208,165


163,423


407,228


323,895

















Other operating costs and expenses















Deferred rent

244


294


489


550

Depreciation and amortization

68,051


53,923


135,304


105,199

Share-based compensation expense

8,158


6,022


17,867


14,949

Project development, preopening and writedowns

4,915


5,801


8,946


9,241

Impairment of assets




993





993

Other operating items, net

105


132


304


1,931

Total other operating costs and expenses

81,473


67,165


162,910


132,863

Operating income

126,692


96,258


244,318


191,032

Other expense (income)















Interest income

(816)


(522)


(922)


(979)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

61,233


44,959


122,563


89,218

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

508





508


61

Other, net

(455)


(24)


(340)


(404)

Total other expense, net

60,470


44,413


121,809


87,896

Income before income taxes

66,222


51,845


122,509


103,136

Income tax provision

(17,738)


(13,247)


(28,574)


(23,139)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax



48,484


38,598


93,935


79,997

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax




347





347

Net income


$

48,484

$

38,945

$

93,935

$

80,344

__________________________________________

(a)

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include the Acquired Businesses, which are included in the Midwest & South segment.

(b)

Reconciliation of corporate expense:


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands)

2019

2018

2019

2018

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$

26,913

$

24,063

$

58,090

$

49,920

Corporate share-based compensation expense

(7,094)


(5,185)


(15,566)


(13,020)

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table


$

19,819

$

18,878

$

42,524

$

36,900


(c)

Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings

and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended


June 30,

June 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)

2019 (a)

2018

2019 (a)

2018

Net income


$

48,484

$

38,945

$

93,935

$

80,344

Less: income from discontinued operations, net of tax




(347)





(347)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax



48,484


38,598


93,935


79,997

















Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

4,915


5,801


8,946


9,241

Impairment of assets




993





993

Other operating items, net

105


132


304


1,931

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

508





508


61

Other, net

(455)


(24)


(340)


(404)

Total adjustments

5,073


6,902


9,418


11,822

















Income tax effect for above adjustments



(1,057)


(1,467)


(1,990)


(2,574)

Adjusted earnings


$

52,500

$

44,033

$

101,363

$

89,245

















Net income per share, diluted

$

0.43

$

0.34

$

0.83

$

0.70

Less: income from discontinued operations per share











Income from continuing operations per share

0.43


0.34


0.83


0.70

Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.04


0.05


0.08


0.08

Impairment of assets











Other operating items, net










0.01

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt











Other, net











Total adjustments



0.04


0.05


0.08


0.09

















Income tax effect for above adjustments



(0.01)


(0.01)


(0.02)


(0.02)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted


$

0.46

$

0.38

$

0.89

$

0.77

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

113,795


115,218


113,832


115,186

__________________________________________

(a)

Results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 include the Acquired Businesses.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Regulation G, "Conditions for Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures," prescribes the conditions for use of non-GAAP financial information in public disclosures. We believe that our presentations of the following non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance to investors: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR (EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with a master lease), Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS). The following discussion defines these terms and why we believe they are useful measures of our performance.  We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR
EBITDA and EBITDAR are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), provide our investors a more complete understanding of our operating results before the impact of investing and financing transactions and income taxes and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. Management has historically adjusted EBITDA and EBITDAR when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. We refer to this measure as Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted EBITDAR. We have chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR provides consistency in our financial reporting. We use Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR in this press release because we believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are among the more significant factors in management's internal evaluation of total company and individual property performance and in the evaluation of incentive compensation related to property management. Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR as measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDAR are also used by management in the annual budget process. Externally, we believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company. Adjusted EBITDA reflects EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt and other operating items, net. Adjusted EBITDAR reflects Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with a master lease with a real estate investment trust.

Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted Earnings is net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, other non-recurring adjustments, net, and income from discontinued operations, net of tax. Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EPS are presented solely as supplemental disclosures because management believes that they are widely used measures of performance in the gaming industry.

Limitations on the Use of Non-GAAP Measures
The use of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS or certain other non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred and are not reflected in the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR and Adjusted EBITDAR do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDAR, Adjusted EBITDAR, Adjusted Earnings, Adjusted EPS and certain other non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. In addition, forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding: the Company's continued progress executing against its strategic growth initiatives, that the Company is successfully growing visitation and expanding its customer base across the country, that the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on future growth opportunities, and all of the statements under the heading "Full-Year 2019 Guidance." Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the Company's operating results; the results of operations of its properties in various markets; the political climate and its effects on consumer spending and its impact on the travel industry; the state of the economy and its effect on consumer spending and the Company's results of operations; the impact and effects of the local economies in the markets where the Company has operations; the receipt of legislative, and other state, federal and local approvals for the Company's development projects; whether online gaming will become legalized in various states, the Company's ability to operate online gaming profitably, or otherwise; consumer reaction to fluctuations in the stock market and economic factors; the fact that the Company's expansion, development and renovation projects (including enhancements to improve property performance) are subject to many risks inherent in expansion, development or construction of a new or existing project; the effects of events adversely impacting the economy or the regions from which the Company draws a significant percentage of its customers; competition; litigation; financial community and rating agency perceptions of the Company and its subsidiaries; changes in laws and regulations, including increased taxes; the availability and price of energy, weather, regulation, economic, credit and capital market conditions; and the effects of war, terrorist or similar activity. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 29 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states.  The Company currently operates 1.77 million square feet of casino space, more than 38,000 gaming machines, 815 table games, more than 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets.  With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service.  For additional Company information and press releases, visit www.boydgaming.com.

