BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "During the third quarter, our Company continued to achieve revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth after adjusting for our recent FanDuel transaction. These results were driven by year-over-year growth in play from our core customers, improving trends in play from our retail customers, our efficient operations, and our ongoing capital investment program. As a result, we saw healthy growth in gaming revenues across all three property operating segments during the quarter. At the same time, we continued our balanced approach to capital allocation, returning $175 million to shareholders during the quarter while maintaining the strongest balance sheet in our Company's history. In all, we are encouraged by the strength of our business and remain well-positioned to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.0 billion, compared to $961.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $1.4 billion, or $17.81 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $131.1 million, or $1.43 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company's net income for the third quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $1.4 billion after tax gain from the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel, and $65.1 million in non-cash, pretax long-lived asset impairment charges. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2025 were $139.1 million, or $1.72 per share, compared to $139.3 million, or $1.52 per share, for the same period in 2024. Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $321.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, versus $336.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect lower market-access fees as a result of the FanDuel transaction.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review

Las Vegas Locals segment results reflect growth in gaming revenues driven by continued growth in play from core customers and improving retail play trends, offset by declines in destination business. Downtown Las Vegas experienced growth in gaming revenues from our Hawaiian market segments, lower destination business and reduced pedestrian traffic in the downtown area. The Midwest & South segment delivered its best third-quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR performance in three years, as strong play from our core customers and improving play from retail customers drove broad-based revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth across the segment.

Results in the Online segment reflect growth from the Company's online casino gaming business and impacts of the recent FanDuel transaction. Growth in Managed & Other was driven by the continued strong performance of Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update

Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on October 15, 2025, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $160 million in shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2025. The Company had approximately $547 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Statistics

As of September 30, 2025, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $319.1 million, and total debt of $1.9 billion.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues















Gaming

$ 657,371

$ 640,528

$ 1,967,519

$ 1,925,486 Food & beverage

75,570

72,728

227,895

222,361 Room

45,244

50,226

144,085

151,768 Online

26,893

38,146

106,000

94,738 Online reimbursements

138,704

103,166

402,221

322,674 Management fee

23,697

21,030

72,618

64,527 Other

36,882

35,422

109,586

107,725 Total revenues

1,004,361

961,246

3,029,924

2,889,279 Operating costs and expenses















Gaming

259,660

252,213

765,337

749,966 Food & beverage

67,468

62,713

196,438

187,852 Room

19,486

19,674

57,975

57,728 Online

17,784

11,953

50,392

30,595 Online reimbursements

138,704

103,166

402,221

322,674 Other

13,076

12,171

38,016

38,332 Selling, general and administrative

104,005

102,391

321,916

315,709 Master lease rent expense (a)

28,584

28,160

85,186

83,247 Maintenance and utilities

40,472

40,421

114,519

112,111 Depreciation and amortization

73,749

70,344

211,957

198,934 Corporate expense

30,622

27,614

95,938

88,254 Project development, preopening and writedowns

3,972

11,347

5,214

21,954 Impairment of assets

65,123

—

97,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

1,892

(906)

5,399

4,947 Total operating costs and expenses

864,597

741,261

2,447,903

2,222,803 Operating income

139,764

219,985

582,021

666,476 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,501)

(392)

(3,572)

(1,241) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

33,262

46,208

132,268

131,466 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

1,446

—

1,446

— Other, net (b)

(1,735,479)

189

(1,735,420)

289 Total other (income) expense, net

(1,702,272)

46,005

(1,605,278)

130,514 Income before income taxes

1,842,036

173,980

2,187,299

535,962 Income tax provision

(403,200)

(42,852)

(487,227)

(128,516) Net income

1,438,836

131,128

1,700,072

407,446 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,157

—

2,798

— Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 1,439,993

$ 131,128

$ 1,702,870

$ 407,446

















Basic net income per common share

$ 17.81

$ 1.43

$ 20.58

$ 4.30 Weighted average basic shares outstanding

80,860

91,863

82,740

94,769

















Diluted net income per common share

$ 17.81

$ 1.43

$ 20.58

$ 4.30 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

80,875

91,893

82,756

94,807

















(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.





(b) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Total Revenues by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 210,842

$ 211,861

$ 662,732

$ 662,537 Downtown Las Vegas

53,224

53,300

165,764

164,532 Midwest & South

538,852

522,400

1,583,516

1,544,916 Online

165,597

141,312

508,221

417,412 Managed & Other

35,846

32,373

109,691

99,882 Total revenues

$ 1,004,361

$ 961,246

$ 3,029,924

$ 2,889,279

















Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment















Las Vegas Locals

$ 92,128

$ 96,414

$ 311,389

$ 316,105 Downtown Las Vegas

16,118

16,511

56,446

56,344 Midwest & South

201,603

196,867

586,226

573,316 Online

9,424

26,005

54,974

63,538 Managed & Other

26,269

22,529

79,551

70,450 Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)

(23,777)

(21,694)

(71,442)

(68,444) Adjusted EBITDAR

321,765

336,632

1,017,144

1,011,309 Master lease rent expense (b)

(28,584)

(28,160)

(85,186)

(83,247) Adjusted EBITDA

293,181

308,472

931,958

928,062

















Other operating costs and expenses















Deferred rent

147

162

441

486 Depreciation and amortization

73,749

70,344

211,957

198,934 Share-based compensation expense

8,534

7,540

29,531

24,765 Project development, preopening and writedowns

3,972

11,347

5,214

21,954 Impairment of assets

65,123

—

97,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

1,892

(906)

5,399

4,947 Total other operating costs and expenses

153,417

88,487

349,937

261,586 Operating income

139,764

219,985

582,021

666,476 Other expense (income)















Interest income

(1,501)

(392)

(3,572)

(1,241) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

33,262

46,208

132,268

131,466 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

1,446

—

1,446

— Other, net (c)

(1,735,479)

189

(1,735,420)

289 Total other (income) expense, net

(1,702,272)

46,005

(1,605,278)

130,514 Income before income taxes

1,842,036

173,980

2,187,299

535,962 Income tax provision

(403,200)

(42,852)

(487,227)

(128,516) Net income

1,438,836

131,128

1,700,072

407,446 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,157

—

2,798

— Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 1,439,993

$ 131,128

$ 1,702,870

$ 407,446

















(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:





































Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

$ 30,622

$ 27,614

$ 95,938

$ 88,254 Corporate share-based compensation expense

(6,845)

(5,920)

(24,496)

(19,810) Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table

$ 23,777

$ 21,694

$ 71,442

$ 68,444

















(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.















(c) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.

















BOYD GAMING CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30, (In thousands, except per share data)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming

$ 1,439,993

$ 131,128

$ 1,702,870

$ 407,446 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

3,972

11,347

5,214

21,954 Impairment of assets

65,123

—

97,395

10,500 Other operating items, net

1,892

(906)

5,399

4,947 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

1,446

—

1,446

— Other, net (a)

(1,735,479)

189

(1,735,420)

289 Total adjustments

(1,663,046)

10,630

(1,625,966)

37,690

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

362,197

(2,476)

354,125

(8,604) Adjusted earnings

$ 139,144

$ 139,282

$ 431,029

$ 436,532

















Net income per share, diluted

$ 17.81

$ 1.43

$ 20.58

$ 4.30 Pretax adjustments:















Project development, preopening and writedowns

0.05

0.12

0.06

0.23 Impairment of assets

0.80

—

1.18

0.11 Other operating items, net

0.02

(0.01)

0.06

0.05 Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt

0.02

—

0.02

— Other, net (a)

(21.46)

—

(20.97)

— Total adjustments

(20.57)

0.11

(19.65)

0.39

















Income tax effect for above adjustments

4.48

(0.02)

4.28

(0.09) Adjusted earnings per share, diluted

$ 1.72

$ 1.52

$ 5.21

$ 4.60

















Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

80,875

91,893

82,756

94,807

















(a) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,

: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,

: EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable, EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,

: Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust, Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,

: net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and, Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS) : Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures."

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information

