BOYD GAMING REPORTS THIRD-QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "During the third quarter, our Company continued to achieve revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth after adjusting for our recent FanDuel transaction. These results were driven by year-over-year growth in play from our core customers, improving trends in play from our retail customers, our efficient operations, and our ongoing capital investment program. As a result, we saw healthy growth in gaming revenues across all three property operating segments during the quarter. At the same time, we continued our balanced approach to capital allocation, returning $175 million to shareholders during the quarter while maintaining the strongest balance sheet in our Company's history. In all, we are encouraged by the strength of our business and remain well-positioned to continue creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Boyd Gaming reported third-quarter 2025 revenues of $1.0 billion, compared to $961.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company reported net income of $1.4 billion, or $17.81 per share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $131.1 million, or $1.43 per share, for the year-ago period. The Company's net income for the third quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $1.4 billion after tax gain from the sale of the Company's equity interest in FanDuel, and $65.1 million in non-cash, pretax long-lived asset impairment charges. Adjusted Earnings(1) for the third quarter of 2025 were $139.1 million, or $1.72 per share, compared to $139.3 million, or $1.52 per share, for the same period in 2024. Total Adjusted EBITDAR(1) was $321.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, versus $336.6 million in the third quarter of 2024. Results for the third quarter of 2025 reflect lower market-access fees as a result of the FanDuel transaction.

(1) See footnotes at the end of the release for additional information relative to non-GAAP financial measures.

Operations Review
 Las Vegas Locals segment results reflect growth in gaming revenues driven by continued growth in play from core customers and improving retail play trends, offset by declines in destination business. Downtown Las Vegas experienced growth in gaming revenues from our Hawaiian market segments, lower destination business and reduced pedestrian traffic in the downtown area. The Midwest & South segment delivered its best third-quarter revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR performance in three years, as strong play from our core customers and improving play from retail customers drove broad-based revenue and Adjusted EBITDAR growth across the segment.

Results in the Online segment reflect growth from the Company's online casino gaming business and impacts of the recent FanDuel transaction.  Growth in Managed & Other was driven by the continued strong performance of Sky River Casino in northern California.

Dividend and Share Repurchase Update
 Boyd Gaming paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on October 15, 2025, as previously announced.

As part of its ongoing share repurchase program, the Company repurchased $160 million in shares of its common stock during the third quarter of 2025. The Company had approximately $547 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization as of September 30, 2025.

Balance Sheet Statistics
 As of September 30, 2025, Boyd Gaming had cash on hand of $319.1 million, and total debt of $1.9 billion. 

Conference Call Information
 Boyd Gaming will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2025 results today, October 23, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.  The conference call number is (800) 836-8184; no passcode is required to join the call. Please join up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. 

The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at https://investors.boydgaming.com, or https://app.webinar.net/M3NZaNvaerP.

A replay will be available by dialing (888) 660-6345 today, October 23, after the conclusion of the call, and continuing through October 30.  The passcode for the replay will be 49528#.  The replay will also be available at https://investors.boydgaming.com.

BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Revenues









Gaming


$          657,371


$          640,528


$       1,967,519


$       1,925,486

Food & beverage


75,570


72,728


227,895


222,361

Room


45,244


50,226


144,085


151,768

Online


26,893


38,146


106,000


94,738

Online reimbursements


138,704


103,166


402,221


322,674

Management fee


23,697


21,030


72,618


64,527

Other


36,882


35,422


109,586


107,725

          Total revenues


1,004,361


961,246


3,029,924


2,889,279

Operating costs and expenses









Gaming


259,660


252,213


765,337


749,966

Food & beverage


67,468


62,713


196,438


187,852

Room


19,486


19,674


57,975


57,728

Online


17,784


11,953


50,392


30,595

Online reimbursements


138,704


103,166


402,221


322,674

Other


13,076


12,171


38,016


38,332

Selling, general and administrative


104,005


102,391


321,916


315,709

Master lease rent expense (a)


28,584


28,160


85,186


83,247

Maintenance and utilities


40,472


40,421


114,519


112,111

Depreciation and amortization


73,749


70,344


211,957


198,934

Corporate expense


30,622


27,614


95,938


88,254

Project development, preopening and writedowns


3,972


11,347


5,214


21,954

Impairment of assets


65,123



97,395


10,500

Other operating items, net


1,892


(906)


5,399


4,947

          Total operating costs and expenses


864,597


741,261


2,447,903


2,222,803

Operating income


139,764


219,985


582,021


666,476

Other expense (income)









Interest income


(1,501)


(392)


(3,572)


(1,241)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


33,262


46,208


132,268


131,466

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


1,446



1,446


Other, net (b)


(1,735,479)


189


(1,735,420)


289

          Total other (income) expense, net


(1,702,272)


46,005


(1,605,278)


130,514

Income before income taxes


1,842,036


173,980


2,187,299


535,962

Income tax provision


(403,200)


(42,852)


(487,227)


(128,516)

Net income


1,438,836


131,128


1,700,072


407,446

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,157



2,798


Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming 


$       1,439,993


$           131,128


$       1,702,870


$           407,446










Basic net income per common share


$              17.81


$                 1.43


$              20.58


$                 4.30

Weighted average basic shares outstanding


80,860


91,863


82,740


94,769










Diluted net income per common share


$              17.81


$                 1.43


$              20.58


$                 4.30

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


80,875


91,893


82,756


94,807










(a) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.




(b) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.








BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to Boyd Gaming

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Total Revenues by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$          210,842


$          211,861


$          662,732


$          662,537

Downtown Las Vegas


53,224


53,300


165,764


164,532

Midwest & South


538,852


522,400


1,583,516


1,544,916

Online


165,597


141,312


508,221


417,412

Managed & Other


35,846


32,373


109,691


99,882

Total revenues


$       1,004,361


$          961,246


$       3,029,924


$       2,889,279










Adjusted EBITDAR by Segment









Las Vegas Locals


$            92,128


$            96,414


$          311,389


$          316,105

Downtown Las Vegas


16,118


16,511


56,446


56,344

Midwest & South


201,603


196,867


586,226


573,316

Online


9,424


26,005


54,974


63,538

Managed & Other


26,269


22,529


79,551


70,450

Corporate expense, net of share-based compensation expense (a)


(23,777)


(21,694)


(71,442)


(68,444)

Adjusted EBITDAR


321,765


336,632


1,017,144


1,011,309

Master lease rent expense (b)


(28,584)


(28,160)


(85,186)


(83,247)

Adjusted EBITDA


293,181


308,472


931,958


928,062










Other operating costs and expenses









Deferred rent


147


162


441


486

Depreciation and amortization


73,749


70,344


211,957


198,934

Share-based compensation expense


8,534


7,540


29,531


24,765

Project development, preopening and writedowns


3,972


11,347


5,214


21,954

Impairment of assets


65,123



97,395


10,500

Other operating items, net


1,892


(906)


5,399


4,947

Total other operating costs and expenses


153,417


88,487


349,937


261,586

Operating income


139,764


219,985


582,021


666,476

Other expense (income)









Interest income


(1,501)


(392)


(3,572)


(1,241)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized


33,262


46,208


132,268


131,466

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


1,446



1,446


Other, net (c)


(1,735,479)


189


(1,735,420)


289

Total other (income) expense, net


(1,702,272)


46,005


(1,605,278)


130,514

Income before income taxes


1,842,036


173,980


2,187,299


535,962

Income tax provision


(403,200)


(42,852)


(487,227)


(128,516)

Net income


1,438,836


131,128


1,700,072


407,446

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest


1,157



2,798


Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming 


$       1,439,993


$          131,128


$       1,702,870


$          407,446










(a) Reconciliation of corporate expense:




















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Corporate expense as reported on Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations


$            30,622


$            27,614


$            95,938


$            88,254

Corporate share-based compensation expense


(6,845)


(5,920)


(24,496)


(19,810)

Corporate expense, net, as reported on the above table


$            23,777


$            21,694


$            71,442


$            68,444










(b) Rent expense incurred by those properties subject to a master lease with a real estate investment trust.









(c) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.









BOYD GAMING CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

Reconciliation of Net Income attributable to Boyd Gaming to Adjusted Earnings

and Net Income Per Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Share

(Unaudited)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,

(In thousands, except per share data)


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income attributable to Boyd Gaming


$        1,439,993


$           131,128


$        1,702,870


$           407,446

Pretax adjustments:









Project development, preopening and writedowns


3,972


11,347


5,214


21,954

Impairment of assets


65,123



97,395


10,500

Other operating items, net


1,892


(906)


5,399


4,947

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


1,446



1,446


Other, net (a)


(1,735,479)


189


(1,735,420)


289

Total adjustments


(1,663,046)


10,630


(1,625,966)


37,690










Income tax effect for above adjustments


362,197


(2,476)


354,125


(8,604)

Adjusted earnings


$           139,144


$           139,282


$           431,029


$           436,532










Net income per share, diluted


$               17.81


$                 1.43


$               20.58


$                 4.30

Pretax adjustments:









Project development, preopening and writedowns


0.05


0.12


0.06


0.23

Impairment of assets


0.80



1.18


0.11

Other operating items, net


0.02


(0.01)


0.06


0.05

Loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt


0.02



0.02


Other, net (a)


(21.46)



(20.97)


Total adjustments


(20.57)


0.11


(19.65)


0.39










Income tax effect for above adjustments


4.48


(0.02)


4.28


(0.09)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted


$                 1.72


$                 1.52


$                 5.21


$                 4.60










Weighted average diluted shares outstanding


80,875


91,893


82,756


94,807










(a) Includes the gain on sale of the equity interest in FanDuel.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures
 Our financial presentations include the following non-GAAP financial measures:

  • EBITDA : earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization,
  • Adjusted EBITDA : EBITDA adjusted for deferred rent, share-based compensation expense, project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and other items, net, as applicable,
  • EBITDAR : EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted EBITDAR : Adjusted EBITDA further adjusted for rent expense associated with master leases with a real estate investment trust,
  • Adjusted Earnings : net income before project development, preopening and writedown expenses, impairments of assets, other operating items, net, gain or loss on early extinguishments and modifications of debt, net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest, and other non-recurring adjustments, net, as applicable, and,
  • Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Adjusted EPS) : Adjusted Earnings divided by weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Collectively, we refer to these and other non-GAAP financial measures as the "Non-GAAP Measures." 

The Non-GAAP Measures are commonly used measures of performance in our industry that we believe, when considered with measures calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP), provide our investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results and facilitates comparisons between us and our competitors. We provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of our past, present and future operating results and as a means to evaluate the results of core on-going operations. We have historically reported these measures to our investors and believe that the continued inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures provides consistency in our financial reporting. We also believe this information is useful to investors in allowing greater transparency related to significant measures used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making, their evaluation of total company and individual property performance, in the evaluation of incentive compensation and in the annual budget process. Management also uses Non-GAAP Measures in the evaluation of potential acquisitions and dispositions. We believe these measures continue to be used by investors in their assessment of our operating performance and the valuation of our company.

The use of Non-GAAP Measures has certain limitations. Our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may be different from the presentation used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. While excluded from certain of the Non-GAAP Measures, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, income taxes and other items have been and will be incurred. Each of these items should also be considered in the overall evaluation of our results. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measures do not consider capital expenditures and other investing activities and should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. We compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of our depreciation and amortization, interest and income taxes, capital expenditures and other items both in our reconciliations to the historical GAAP financial measures and in our consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking Non-GAAP Measures to the corresponding forward-looking GAAP measure due to our inability to project special charges and certain expenses.

The Non-GAAP Measures are to be used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP, nor should these measures be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The Non-GAAP Measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding historical GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

Forward-looking Statements and Company Information
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as "may," "will," "might," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "could," "would," "estimate," "continue," "pursue," or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Boyd Gaming's ability to control or estimate precisely. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" and in other sections of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the SEC. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About Boyd Gaming
 Celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2025, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states, manager of a tribal casino in northern California, and owner and operator of Boyd Interactive, a B2B and B2C online casino gaming business. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering guests an outstanding entertainment experience and memorable customer service.   For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

