Boyd Gaming To Report First-Quarter 2018 Results, Host Conference Call And Webcast On April 26

LAS VEGAS, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) announced today that the conference call to review the Company's first-quarter 2018 results will take place on Thursday, April 26, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern.
The conference call number is (888) 317-6003, passcode 5364893. Please call up to 15 minutes in advance to ensure you are connected prior to the start of the call. The Company will report its results on the same day shortly after 4:00 p.m. Eastern.
The conference call will also be available live on the Internet at www.boydgaming.com or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/25539
Following the call's completion, a replay will be available by dialing (877) 344-7529 on Thursday, April 26, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, and continuing through Thursday, May 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. The conference number for the replay will be 10119712. The replay will also be available at www.boydgaming.com.
