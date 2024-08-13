Boyd, President of the NBFA, Calls on Republican VP Candidate Senator JD Vance to Apologize for Un-American and Racist Comments Made Towards American Farmers

BOYDTON, Va., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John W. Boyd, Jr., founder and president of the National Black Farmers Association (NBFA), released this statement after recent racist and un-American comments made by Republican Vice President (VP) Candidate Senator JD Vance (R-OH) on CBS "Face the Nation" following payout of $2.2 Billion Discrimination Financial Assistance Program (DFAP).

National Black Farmers Association President, John Boyd, Called $2B In Relief A Huge Win

"I am proud to have led the fight for over thirty years that led to this long overdue $2.2 Billion assistance for Black and other farmers who were discriminated at USDA prior to 2021. This was not a "farm benefit" based on skin color given to Black farmers. Decades of discriminatory behavior by the USDA have contributed to significant economic differences between white farmers and farmers of color that directly impact their access to credit."

As the Founder and President of the NBFA, I call for Senator JD Vance (R-OH) to issue an apology to Black Farmers for his racist, inaccurate, and anti-Black comments on CBS Face The Nation. The NBFA is deeply offended by Vance's comments and inaccurate history of racial discrimination in the United States.

Boyd reached out to the CBS Executive Producer, Face the Nation, to appear on the next segment to address Vance's racist, untruthful comments.

The following are excerpts of the transcript of the interview with Sen. JD Vance on "Face the Nation" aired Aug. 11, 2024:

SEN. JD VANCE: "I do think that there's been this thing in America where we've said that we should judge people based on their skin color, based on their immutable characteristics, based on things that they can't control. I frankly think that unfortunately, a lot of people on the left have leaned into this by trying to categorize people by skin color and then give special benefits or special amounts of discrimination. The Harris Administration, for example, handed out farm benefits to people based on skin color. I think that's disgraceful. I don't think we should say, you get farm benefits if you're a Black farmer, you don't get farm benefits if you're a white farmer."

MARGARET BRENNAN: "But that wasn't born in the last four years, I mean, one of the--"

SEN. JD VANCE: "No, no not at all, but I think that President Biden and Harris have certainly accelerated it. I don't think you've seen anything like what we've seen from Kamala Harris when it comes to handing out government benefits based on people's immutable characteristics. The actual legal enshrinement of discrimination in this country, we haven't seen anything like in the last 30 or 40 years. Certainly, back in the 60s and 50s, we all look at that as a period that we wanted to get away from, and in some ways, the Harris Administration has re-implemented it. I think it's pretty disgraceful. "

The long history of USDA discrimination against Black farmers and other farmers of color is not in dispute. For decades, USDA delayed or denied Black farmers the same loans and payments provided to white farmers.

