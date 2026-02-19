Boyd to Showcase Liquid Cooling Leadership at Data Centre World London 2026

Advancing Europe's AI Infrastructure with Scalable, High‑Performance Liquid Cooling Solutions

LONDON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyd, a global leader in energy efficient cooling technologies, will exhibit at Data Centre World London 2026 on 4 - 5 March 2026 at ExCeL London, demonstrating its latest liquid cooling systems designed for AI data centers, colocation environments, and hyperscale operators. Boyd will also feature a speaking session from Ryan J. McGlen, CEng, PhD, who will present "Architecting the Data Center Cooling Circuit from 'Chip-to-Ambient'™", offering technical insights into future liquid cooling design for AI‑driven data center architectures. With accelerating demand for high‑density computing, Boyd's existing European footprint positions them as a leading regional partner for advanced cooling infrastructure, combining manufacturing scale, engineering depth, and full lifecycle service capability.

Boyd ROL2300 Cooling Distribution Unit (CDU) Boyd Liquid Cold Plates (LCPs) within a Liquid Cooling Loop (LCL) for cooling high performance AI processors or GPUs

AI data center operators require highly reliable liquid cooling that can be deployed quickly, integrated seamlessly, and supported locally. Boyd delivers liquid systems for next generation computing, offering in‑region design collaboration, commissioning expertise, and long‑term maintenance support that help customers reduce risk, improve operational efficiency, and speed time‑to‑deployment. With vertically integrated European manufacturing and a strong service presence, Boyd provides a differentiated alternative to traditional global suppliers by delivering faster response, greater flexibility, and a more service‑forward engagement model for operators modernizing their thermal infrastructure.

"Boyd has the technology, engineering expertise, regional manufacturing scale, and end‑to‑end service framework needed to support liquid cooling deployments across Europe's surging market," said David Huang, President of Boyd's Thermal Solutions Division. "Our customers rely on us for reliable performance, responsive partnership, and delivering complete liquid cooling solutions, from concept and design through commissioning and ongoing maintenance, all within region."

Attendees at Data Centre World London are invited to visit Boyd's team at Booth C193, where experts will be available to discuss liquid cooling systems for AI and HPC, system‑level integration support, and Boyd's expanding European capabilities.

Boyd is the trusted global innovator of sustainable solutions that make our customers' products better, safer, faster, and more reliable. Our innovative engineered materials and thermal solutions advance our customers' technology to maximize performance in the world's most advanced data centers; enhance reliability and extend range for electric and autonomous vehicles; advance the accuracy of cutting-edge personal healthcare and diagnostic systems; enable performance-critical aircraft and security technologies; and accelerate innovation in next-generation electronics and human-machine-interface. Core to Boyd's global manufacturing is a deep commitment to protecting the environment with sustainable, scalable, lean, strategically located regional operations that reduce waste and minimize carbon footprint. We empower our employees, develop their potential, and inspire them to do the right things with integrity and accountability to champion our customers' success.

