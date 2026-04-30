Boyne Capital Closes Oversubscribed BCM Fund III at over $400 Million

MIAMI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne"), a Miami-based lower middle market private equity investment ﬁrm, is pleased to announce the ﬁrst and ﬁnal closing of its third investment fund, BCM Fund III, LP ("BCM Fund III" or "Fund III"). Fund III was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap with total limited partner commitments of $355 million, exceeding its $275 million target. The fund closed just 90 days after launch, reﬂecting strong demand from both existing and new investors. At closing, total commitments of Fund III and its parallel funds, inclusive of the Boyne GP group commitments, exceed $400 million, with over 10% of total capital coming from Boyne employees.

Boyne Capital will continue to focus on partnering with family / founder-owned lower middle market businesses to accelerate growth and build long-term value. Since its founding in 2006, Boyne Capital has completed over 100 transactions, including 39 platform investments, and built a team of experienced investment and operating professionals dedicated to supporting its portfolio companies.

BCM Fund III received commitments from a diverse group of limited partners, including family offices, fund-of-funds, foundations, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals.

"We are extremely grateful for the continued support of our existing limited partners and are delighted to welcome a number of new investors to the Boyne Capital family," said Derek McDowell, Managing Partner. "The strong demand and rapid close for Fund III underscore the conﬁdence our investors have in our strategy, our people, and our approach to building lasting businesses in partnership with founders and management teams."

Adam Herman, Chief Operating Officer, added, "We deeply appreciate the trust and commitment of our limited partners. In our view, the strong demand for Fund III reﬂects the compelling returns we've generated through our operationally hands-on investment model. Our approach is designed to help business owners successfully scale their companies and unlock incremental value. We're excited to continue that work in our next generation of investments."

McDermott Will & Schulte LLP served as legal counsel to Boyne Capital in connection with the formation of BCM Fund III.

With the closing of Fund III, Boyne Capital has now raised more than $725 million in total commitments since inception, while maintaining its focus on the lower middle market and founder-led businesses.

About Boyne Capital

Founded in 2006, Boyne Capital is a Miami-based private equity ﬁrm focused on investing in family / founder owned lower middle market companies. Boyne partners with business owners and management teams to provide strategic, operational, and ﬁnancial resources to accelerate growth and build enduring value.

For more information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Media Contact:

Rob Regan – [email protected]

SOURCE Boyne Capital