Boyne Capital Announces New Platform Investment in YZY Fragrances

MIAMI, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has invested in YZY Fragrances ("YZY" or the "Company"), a branded fragrance company focused on perfumes, colognes, and body mists. The partnership will support YZY's growth through expanded distribution, brand development, and product innovation to meet strong consumer demand for high-quality fragrance offerings at affordable price points.

YZY designs, formulates, manufacturers, and distributes a diverse portfolio of fragrance products under well-known brands such as Territoire, Acqua di Parisis, and Insurrection. The Company's products are made with perfume oils from leading fragrance houses and are specifically designed to deliver distinctive scent profiles, bottle design and brand presentation, appealing to a value-conscious, loyal and growing customer base in domestic and international markets.

Joseph Bouskila, CEO of YZY Fragrances, said, "We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter with Boyne Capital. Their resources, operational experience, and shared commitment to our customers and team will help accelerate our innovation pipeline, expand our footprint with both existing and new partners, and further elevate the YZY portfolio."

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "We are excited to partner with YZY Fragrances, a fast-growing brand family at the intersection of quality, design, and value. YZY's emphasis on product excellence and strong customer relationships positions the Company to capitalize on favorable category trends. We look forward to supporting the team as they scale the platform, deepen distribution, and bring new products to market."

Roman Krislav, Managing Director at Boyne Capital, said, "Fragrance remains one of the most resilient and dynamic segments within beauty. YZY has done an incredible job carving out a unique niche and connecting with consumers through great products and authentic brand storytelling. We see tremendous opportunity to help the Company reach even more fragrance lovers and build on its strong momentum. Together, we plan to invest behind brand building, merchandising, and channel expansion."

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including business services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, healthcare services, financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com.

Contact Roman Krislav at ([email protected]) and Patrick McKinney at ([email protected]) regarding new opportunities.

SOURCE Boyne Capital