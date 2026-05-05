Boyne Capital Launches Commercial Cleaning Platform with Acquisition of H&B Facility Services

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyne Capital ("Boyne") is pleased to announce the launch of a new commercial cleaning and facility services platform with its inaugural investment in H&B Facility Services ("H&B" or the "Company") through an affiliate of Boyne.

Building on H&B's strong foundation, Boyne will pursue a targeted acquisition strategy to create a scaled, market-leading platform in the highly fragmented commercial cleaning and facility services sector. The strategy will focus on partnering with high-quality regional operators, expanding geographic reach, broadening service capabilities, and investing in technology and operational infrastructure to drive consistency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in Lake Hiawatha, NJ, H&B has a 30+ year track record partnering with customers across a range of geographies and end markets including distribution, logistics, manufacturing, and education to deliver reliable, high-quality service with a focus on safety, responsiveness, and operational excellence.

Derek McDowell, Managing Partner at Boyne Capital, said, "The launch of this platform marks an exciting step in Boyne's continued focus on building scaled leaders in fragmented service industries. H&B provides an exceptional foundation, and we are well-positioned to execute on a disciplined acquisition strategy and create a leading provider in commercial cleaning and facility maintenance."

Roman Krislav, Managing Director at Boyne Capital, added, "We look forward to building a market leader by supporting the H&B team and pursuing additional partnerships with providers who share our vision of delivering exceptional service and long-term value to customers. H&B's strong track record of performance, customer-centric culture, and reputation for service excellence make them an ideal platform to execute on this strategy."

Hani Adawi, Founder of H&B, said, "We are thrilled to partner with Boyne Capital as we take this exciting next step in our company's journey. Our priority has always been supporting our employees and delivering reliable service to our customers, and this partnership gives us the resources to strengthen both. We are excited about the opportunities ahead as we build on the foundation our team has created."

About Boyne: Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including business services, consumer products, niche manufacturing, healthcare services, financial services, and industrial, infrastructure, and engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive both company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit. For additional information, please visit www.boynecapital.com

Contact Matthew Menker at ([email protected]) regarding new opportunities.

SOURCE Boyne Capital