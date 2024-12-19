Boyne Resorts Powers Up Sustainability: Partners with Consumers Energy for Renewable Energy Program

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers Energy and Boyne Resorts today announced a partnership to power Boyne Mountain Resort and sister property, Bay Harbor Golf Club, with clean energy and bring new renewable energy into Michigan's electric grid. The collaboration supports Boyne Resorts' ambitious "ForeverProject" and commitment to 100% clean electricity and complements two existing clean electricity projects based at Boyne Mountain – a solar farm and hydroelectric facility.

Under Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program, major electricity accounts at Boyne Mountain and Bay Harbor Golf Club will source renewable energy from new Consumers Energy Michigan-based wind and solar projects beginning in 2028, bringing clean energy to the resort and local grid. Boyne Resorts can also claim the Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) tied to the projects, further reducing the company's carbon footprint and advancing its commitment to achieving Net Zero by 2030.

"We commend Boyne Mountain for making the commitment to match 100% of the energy it uses with renewable energy from projects Consumers Energy will develop," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Together, we're making a meaningful impact in adding clean energy capacity to Michigan's grid while fostering economic growth and creating jobs."

"This Consumers Energy program allows us to expand our renewable portfolio and achieve our clean energy goals, beyond what our existing on-site projects can achieve," said Jason Perl, president and general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort. "Boyne Mountain is proud to reduce its environmental footprint and support a greener future while continuing to deliver incredible experiences for our guests, community, and team members."

Boyne Mountain joins notable Michigan program participants, including General Motors, Interlochen Center for the Arts, and the cities of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, among others, in accelerating the development of green energy infrastructure.

In total, the nearly 50 businesses that Consumers Energy serves have committed to nearly 700 megawatts of emission-free renewable energy supporting their sustainability goals. That's enough generation to power approximately 85,000 homes each year and equivalent to removing greenhouse gas emissions produced from over 141,000 cars on the road annually from the environment, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency calculations.

Consumers Energy's Renewable Energy Program offers a local, cost-effective, flexible, and turnkey solution for businesses looking to align with sustainability goals while supporting the planet for future generations. Enrollment not only advances greening Michigan's grid, but also supports Michigan jobs created through building and operating renewable energy projects.

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90 percent of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

