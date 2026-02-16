Consumers Energy Promotes Home Heating Credit to Help Customers Pay Energy Bills

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that tax season is here, Consumers Energy is preparing and supporting customers by helping them to apply for the Michigan Home Heating Credit. The annual credit helps thousands of households manage their expenses each year, providing an average benefit of nearly $200.

"We know many people are concerned about rising costs across the board, so it's our priority to provide connections to dollars and resources that make a difference every day," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's senior vice president and chief customer and growth officer. "We are here to connect you with help now and all through the year."

The Home Heating Credit (MI-1040CR-7) is provided by the State of Michigan to help families recover heating costs from last year, offering dollars today. People are eligible if their income is at or below 110% of the federal poverty level, or $35,365 for a family of four. Customers do not need to file taxes to receive this credit.

To make the process easier, many families can get an inside track to the credit by calling 2-1-1. The free 2-1-1 service connects people with free tax preparation services through Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites.

Consumers Energy is actively helping customers on the heels of last month's record cold snap that is leading to higher bills. Helping customers stay warm and supported is Consumers Energy's #1 priority today and the rest of this season.

Consumers Energy is identifying customers whose bills may be the most affected by the cold, and planning more direct outreach that helps them make payments and reduce energy use to lower future bills. The company also provided $5 million to 11 nonprofit organizations that are actively helping people with energy bills.

People can learn more about how Consumers Energy helps customers at ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance.

"Whether it's the Home Heating Credit or other programs, no one has to go it alone when facing hardship," Snyder said. "We want people to know Consumers Energy and so many others are standing with our friends and neighbors, supporting them no matter the situation."

