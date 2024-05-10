31 Boys & Girls Club Organizations honor Mental Health Awareness Month as part of Statewide Club Initiative

INDIANA, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Indiana held a statewide day of service, on May 9, 2024, as part of their national partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America. This statewide initiative brought together more than 160 Club locations in Indiana that serve approximately 100,000 youth. Aligning with Mental Health Awareness Month, the day of service included diverse groups of Club youth, ages five to 18 years old, alongside dedicated leadership and volunteers, united with one common goal, to make a positive impact on Indiana's communities, especially among the youth who live there.

Boys & Girls Club Organizations Across Indiana Plant More than 120 Trees in Statewide Day of Service

Rooted in a statewide tree planting effort, youth and volunteers at Club locations across Indiana planted more than 120 trees to exemplify the collective impact to enhance communities throughout the state. The events also featured a ceremonial plaque dedication to honor Lilly Endowment Inc.'s generous support, which provides high-quality programs, capital and renovation projects to better serve kids and teens in communities across the state. The initiative aimed to enhance the state's greenery, gives a breath of fresh air to local communities and serves as a symbol of overall well-being for Indiana's youth.

"Boys & Girls Clubs are more than just a place for kids to go after school," said, Jennifer Bateman, senior vice president, youth development, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Clubs are pillars of the community, offering a mentally safe and supportive environment where young people can find a sense of belonging."

Since 2022, when Boys & Girls Clubs of America was awarded a $30 million grant from Lilly Endowment through its initiative Strengthening Youth Programs in Indiana, Clubs throughout the state of Indiana have united to enhance youth programming and accessibility to young people with the opening of 40 new Club locations statewide. Beyond that, Boys & Girls Clubs across Indiana have increased registered members by 18% and advanced their average daily attendance by 21% -- offering more youth a safe space to learn and grow. Clubs across the state are also equipping nearly 2,000 staff members with trauma-informed training to better support the social and emotional experiences of young people.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana is focused on bettering the lives of youth and intergenerational mobility. This day of service is representative of the Club's goal to plant the seeds for a greater future for the youth across the state. The act will leave behind a legacy of beautiful trees that will last for generations to come.

For additional information on Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana, please visit www.indianabgc.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America