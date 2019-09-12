Boys & Girls Clubs of America And Raytheon Will Establish Four New STEM Centers Of Innovation For Military-Connected Youth In 2020

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) will open four new STEM Centers of Innovation on and near military installations nationwide in 2020. The STEM Centers of Innovation will support military-connected youth in the following communities:

Buckley Air Force Base Youth Programs – Aurora, Colorado

Air Force Base Youth Programs – United States Army Garrison Detroit Child and Youth Services – Warren, Michigan

Fort Sill Youth Services – Fort Sill, Oklahoma

Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington – Washington, D.C.

The addition of the STEM Centers of Innovation in Colorado, Michigan, Oklahoma and the District of Columbia marks a total of 22 centers established to keep military youth on the path to great futures with science, technology, engineering and math learning. This is a relevant and necessary skillset that is needed to fill the estimated nine million jobs that will be created in STEM-related fields by 2020, a statistic provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Change the Equation estimates that between 2017 and 2027, the number of STEM jobs will grow by 13 percent.

The centers provide military youth with access to advanced technologies that stimulate creative approaches to STEM exploration, including 3-D printers, robotics, high-definition video production and conferencing equipment. A fully dedicated STEM educator will offer individual and group support, using real-world applications to help youth program participants develop their STEM skills and critical thinking.

As a part of Raytheon's $10 million pledge to support military families and veterans, the STEM Centers of Innovation are fully supported by Raytheon's $5 million, multi-year commitment to Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Since 2015, the STEM Centers of Innovation have served over 4,300 military youth, providing the necessary skills needed to succeed and make an impact on their communities.

Military families are unique compared to most families. On average, military families move six to nine times before their children graduate high school – about three times more often than civilian families. Through military-focused programming, Boys & Girls Clubs of America aims to bring consistency and continuity to their lives, whether living on or off a military base.

"Boys & Girls Clubs and BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers offer a safe environment for military-connected kids and teens during critical out-of-school time," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "Thanks to Raytheon's continued support, we can introduce more youth to STEM careers and help them stay on track to graduate high school with a plan for the future."

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company, with 2018 sales of $27 billion and 67,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. With a history of innovation spanning 97 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. Follow us on Twitter.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America ( BGCA.org ) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,600 Clubs serve over 4.7 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs and BGCA-Affiliated Youth Programs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations globally. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at on Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

