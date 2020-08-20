Boys & Girls Clubs of America Announces Youth of the Year Celebrations Are Going Virtual

Each of the five regional Youth of the Year events will award two Club teens – one from a traditional Boys & Girls Club and one from a BGCA-affiliated Military Youth Center – with each receiving $20,000 in scholarships. The regional military winners will move on to compete for the National Military Youth of the Year title on September 29, 2020. The Military Youth of the Year winner will join the other five regional winners at the National Youth of the Year Celebration on October 6, where one teen will be named Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 2020 National Youth of the Year.

The highest honor a Club member can receive, the 2020 National Youth of the Year winner will receive a $50,000 scholarship and a brand-new Toyota Corolla. Youth of the Year finalists are selected based on their outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle.

For more information and to donate to a celebration in your region, please see below:

Pacific Youth of the Year Gala - August 27, 2020, 7:00 p.m. PT

Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration - September 10, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

Northeast Youth of the Year Gala - September 16, 2020, 6:00 p.m. ET

Southwest Youth of the Year Celebration - September 22, 2020, 6:00 p.m. CT

Midwest Youth of the Year Celebration - September 23, 2020, 6:00 p.m. CT

National Military Youth of the Year Celebration - September 29, 2020, 6:00 p.m. ET

National Youth of the Year Celebration - October 6, 2020, 7:00 p.m. ET

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Youth of the Year

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, more than 4,700 Clubs serve over 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

Founded in 1947 as Boys & Girls Clubs of America's premier youth recognition program, Youth of the Year recognizes outstanding contributions to a member's family, school, community and Boys & Girls Club, as well as overcoming personal challenges and obstacles. Toyota, the Signature Sponsor of Youth of the Year, is committed to helping improve the quality of life in our communities and has demonstrated a strong commitment to ensuring youth have access to a quality education.

SOURCE Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Related Links

http://www.bgca.org

