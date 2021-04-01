Boys & Girls Clubs of America Celebrates 30 Years of Serving Military-Connected Youth and Families in Partnership with the U.S. Armed Services

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 1, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) is launching "Celebrating 30 Years of Better Together," a campaign highlighting how Boys & Girls Clubs and BGCA-affiliated youth centers have been doing whatever it takes to serve the needs of military-connected youth for the past 30 years by providing academic support, mentorship, leadership development, and peer connections. As of today, more than half a million military-connected youth are being served through traditional Boys & Girls Clubs and nearly 500 BGCA-affiliated youth centers across the country and on U.S. military installations worldwide.

"We are so honored and humbled to celebrate 30 years of serving military kids and their families in partnership with the U.S. Armed Services," said Jim Clark, president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. "We know military youth face unique challenges like having a parent(s) facing deployment or moving place to place. But we also know these young people are resilient and can overcome these challenges with the right support. Boys & Girls Clubs of America has been and will remain committed to providing military youth with a familiar environment and the resources they need to have a great future."

This enduring partnership continues to provide military-connected youth with access to essential youth development programs and activities giving families the vital support they need and supporting mission readiness of our Armed Forces. The partnership has been recognized by the Department of Defense and the branches of Service as one of their most significant and beneficial youth serving partnerships.

"My Youth Center has changed my life," said Nichole T., Club member from USAG Fort Knox CYS Services. "I have been able to hone my skills as a leader and role model while still discovering and exploring my passion for music and the arts."

There are thousands of military-connected youth stories like Nichole's on how this partnership has impacted their life. Hear from Bethany, 2020-21 National Military Youth of the Year, on how her BGCA-affiliated youth center helped her be resilient and face adversity with grace or from staffer Danielle Bassett from the Los Angeles Air Force Base Youth Center and how she created a virtual STEM program for girls during the COVID-19 pandemic.

April is recognized as Month of the Military Child and Boys & Girls Clubs and BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers across the nation and abroad will use this time to celebrate the 30th anniversary and raise awareness of the needs and the programs offered to military youth. The public is invited to help raise awareness of military kids and teens and their resiliency by wearing purple on Thursday, April 22, 2021. In addition, Boys & Girls Clubs of America will be hosting a Military Teen Summit for all teens, not just military-connected teens, April 22-24, 2021. Teens, with parental guidance, can register here.

For more information about the partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the U.S. Armed Services, visit www.bgca.org/military. To join in on the conversation about "Celebrating 30 Years of Better Together" all year on social media, use the hashtags #greatfutures and #BetterTogether.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

