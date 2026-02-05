Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County Receives Hero for Youth Award Club Recognized for Advocacy on Behalf of Youth

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County received a Hero for Youth award from Boys & Girls Clubs of America for their advocacy on behalf of Maryland's youth.

"Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable afterschool programs to our country's youth that enable them to achieve great futures," said BGCFC Board Chair Corinne Farneti, PhD. "We are wholly committed to raising the visibility of the needs of the youth in our community, especially the ones who need us most, and showing what we can accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community."

Each year, BGC Frederick County participates in a statewide legislative breakfast hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs in Maryland, and Club CEO Timika Thrasher has been the emcee of the event the last three years. The Club also engages in advocacy by inviting elected officials to its signature events like Badges for Baseball, Blue & Bubbly, MLK Day of Service opportunities, and more. A recent ribbon cutting celebration of the Club's new Tech Lab included representatives from Frederick County government, Frederick City Mayor Michael O'Connor, Frederick County Council members, and Frederick County Board of Education.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work that Boys & Girls Clubs do every day, with an emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation. The program consists of three tiers for Clubs: Advocate (first 50% of Clubs), Hero (next 40% of Clubs) and Champion (top 10% of Clubs). Clubs get points for impactful engagements and those points determine in which tier a Club is placed.

"Boys & Girls Clubs champion opportunities for all youth, equipping young people with the experiences and tools they need to succeed," said chief executive officer Timika Thrasher. "Our advocacy isn't just a one-day event. We are raising our voices every single day, to ensure top issues and solutions impacting young people are prioritized in our community, our state and at the national level."

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is the premier youth development organization in Frederick County, providing children with the highest quality programs and opportunities for success. The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Boys & Girls Clubs of Frederick County serves youth from all different backgrounds and demographics, and no child or family is ever turned away based on an inability to pay membership dues. Currently 56% of youth served receive partial or full scholarship. For more information, visit bgcfrederick.org .

