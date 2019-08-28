Boys Town Taps Agiloft to Automate Contract Management and Standardize Business Processes

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agiloft , the global standard in contract and commerce lifecycle management, today announced Boys Town, a nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of children and families across the country, selected its highly configurable Contract and Commerce Life Cycle (CCLM) management software to solve the complex CLM challenges spanning three different business divisions at Boys Town.

In order to capture the entirety of Boys Town's contracts and their lifecycles, the nonprofit needed a CLM solution capable of supporting 25 workflow approvals, seven different tables of daily ERP imports, and numerous customized fields on 13 distinct types of contracts.

"We did not have a good software solution to track all our contracts across the organization," Boys Town Senior Director of IT Systems Dan Dibben said. "Nor did we have a single source for truth, and this was a risk to the organization."

Boys Town selected Agiloft because its highly customizable, no-code software could be tailored to handle its specific requirements in one build-out. In addition to Boys Town CLM's unique structure and design, they also required the highest level of security. Agiloft easily fulfilled the nonprofit's special requirements for data protection and survivability across all servers.

Within six months of deploying Agiloft, Boys Town now has more than 25 users actively managing and approving thousands of contracts on the platform. With Boys Town's Agiloft CLM solution in place, internal communication across departments has significantly improved and the productivity and time savings from Agiloft enables the organization to focus more resources on their primary mission—saving children and healing families.

"A nonprofit organization's success relies on creating efficiency at every opportunity," said Colin Earl, CEO of Agiloft. "Automating a CLM strategy can provide streamlined workflows, clear reporting, and improved productivity. The result not only increases data security but improves business processes and productivity company-wide. It allows nonprofits to reallocate precious resources to the cause they are championing."

Boys Town identified ways to extend the benefits of Agiloft to other processes within the organization. Opting to send one of their team members through the Agiloft training, that employee then built a custom auditing application within the Agiloft framework.

"With Agiloft, we are able to standardize more of what we do and track a contract while it's in process," Boys Town Assistant. General Counsel James Beckmann said. "The fact that the solution can grow and change with us is very positive."

Agiloft has a strong presence in the nonprofit sector because of Agiloft's quick deployment and nonprofit-friendly pricing. Additional nonprofit customers include ProjectHOME, Northern Rivers, Safe Horizon, and the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative among others.

