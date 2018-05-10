Bozoma Saint John to Host the 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

NEW YORK, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization that promotes and celebrates diversity and inclusion in the creative industries, is proud to announce that Uber Chief Brand Officer Bozoma Saint John will host the 2018 annual awards. This year's theme, Moment of Truth, honors those who have spoken their truth and encourages others to rise up and make their voices heard.

"We are thrilled to have industry trailblazer, Bozoma Saint John, hosting this year's awards" said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. "She truly embodies the spirit of ADCOLOR and I am so excited to see her bring her unique style and incredible energy to the ADCOLOR Awards stage!"

Bozoma Saint John, Uber's first Chief Brand Officer, is one of the leading female executives of color in the technology industry. Considered the lead strategist behind Beats Music and Apple Music's global expansion, Bozoma has become an icon in the industry with her cordial presence and character.

"I have known Tiffany R. Warren for many years and we have always shared the goal to promote diversity and inclusion in the creative industries," said Saint John. "ADCOLOR means so much to me and to so many others that the organization touches – it is a true honor and privilege to host the 12th Annual ADCOLOR Awards."

The ADCOLOR Conference and Awards will take place Sept. 21 – 23, 2018 at the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE Hotel. Registration is now open. Visit the JW Marriott website to book accommodations.

The 12th Annual ADCOLOR Conference & Awards is presented by Microsoft Advertising and Omnicom Group and sponsored by Apple, Deutsch, Google, Oath: A Verizon Company, GSD&M, Squeaky, Digitas, Viacom, Deutsch, HP, Pandora, 72andSunny, Concentric, DAS, ESPN, KBS. 2018 Corporate Members are 4A's, 72andSunny, The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, BBDO, BET, Deutsch, Dieste, Droga 5, Edelman, Facebook, OATH: A Verizon Company, Omnicom Group, Publicis Groupe, TBWA\ Worldwide, Wieden + Kennedy.

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. www.adcolor.org

