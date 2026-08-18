BPD Healthcare introduces Violet, its first AI team member, bringing an AI-native approach to every client engagement

"Violet gives clients an intelligence advantage from day one — helping them move faster, make smarter decisions, and uncover growth opportunities others can't see."

— Jason Brown, CEO and Founder, BPD Healthcare

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPD Healthcare, a strategic growth partner to healthcare's leading brands, today introduced Violet, its first AI-powered team member, bringing the firm's proprietary healthcare intelligence to every client engagement.

Violet represents a new way of working across BPD, giving the firm's strategists, marketers, communicators, and data analysts instant access to connected consumer, physician, claims, market and performance intelligence. Working alongside BPD experts, Violet helps teams uncover opportunities, strengthen strategy and inform decisions from the outset.

Powered by ThirdBase, BPD's proprietary data platform, Violet analyzes the intelligence across BPD's data ecosystem, helping teams translate complex data and information into clearer strategic direction and ongoing performance insights.

"Healthcare organizations are looking for partners that can adapt alongside them while also helping lead the evolution toward creating greater value," said Jason Brown, CEO and Founder of BPD Healthcare. "Violet is one part of how we're building what's next: one coordinated growth system, one source of clarity, and deep consumer and physician intelligence powering it all."

Unlike general-purpose AI, Violet draws from BPD's proprietary healthcare intelligence, industry expertise, national studies and more than two decades of performance data, including:

Consumer intelligence covering more than 240 million Americans;

National claims and market data;

National studies conducted through BPD's Research Initiative;

Physician referral intelligence identifying leakage and growth opportunities;

More than 7 million physician records connected to consumer insights; and

Thousands of healthcare campaigns and engagement outcomes accumulated over two decades.

Violet creates value by connecting these data assets into a more complete view of consumer behavior, physician relationships, referral patterns, market dynamics and campaign performance. This connected intelligence helps BPD teams identify where growth opportunities exist and how healthcare organizations can act on them.

Across BPD's advisory, marketing, communications and analytics work, Violet can help teams identify priority markets and patient populations, uncover physician referral leakage, understand reputation and consumer sentiment, inform service-line strategies, strengthen audience targeting and evaluate campaign performance.

Violet strengthens the experience, judgment and accountability of BPD's experts by giving them a faster and more comprehensive intelligence foundation. This allows team members to spend less time gathering and reconciling information and more time interpreting what it means, advising clients and determining the right course of action.

"Speed has become a competitive advantage in healthcare," said Tej Daruwalla, EVP of Data Solutions & Analytics. "Violet compresses days of research into minutes, allowing our subject matter experts to spend less time gathering information and more time solving our clients' biggest growth challenges. For example, Violet can surface referral leakage across a health system's cardiology service line — pinpointing where patients are leaving the network and quantifying the growth opportunity — in minutes rather than the weeks such analysis has traditionally taken."

"The same connected intelligence can also help a communications team understand how reputation differs by audience or market, help a strategy team identify the populations most likely to need a high-margin service, or assist leadership in determining which growth investments will have the greatest impact," Daruwalla added.

Violet operates within BPD's established privacy, security and data-governance standards, with human oversight incorporated into how insights are reviewed, interpreted and applied.

The launch of Violet marks the next chapter in BPD's continued investment in AI, data, and healthcare intelligence. As an AI-native organization, BPD is embedding AI across every discipline to help healthcare organizations navigate an increasingly complex market with greater clarity, confidence and precision.

For more information, please contact:

Nicole James

SVP, Communications

[email protected]

734-358-9247

About BPD

BPD Healthcare is a strategic growth partner to healthcare organizations. BPD helps organizations grow by connecting brand, patient demand, physician engagement, workforce engagement, payer relations and community impact into one coordinated growth system. BPD applies data and AI through its proprietary Signals Intelligence platform to provide a clearer view of markets and growth opportunities. BPD Healthcare is a wholly owned subsidiary of MJH Life Sciences. Learn more at bpdhealthcare.com.

SOURCE BPD Healthcare