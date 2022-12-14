PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is pleased to announce that BPK9 International Hospital in Bangkok, Thailand (https://www.bangpakokhospital.com/en/) is awarded with GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services.

BPK9 International Hospital is one of the leading private hospitals in Thailand, offering local and international patients access to an expert team of doctors, the very latest medical equipment and the highest standards of medical care.

BPK9 International Hospital achieves GHA Accreditation for Medical Travel Services

GHA is recognized as a global accreditation leader for safety, health and well-being, having developed international standards in medical travel (also known as medical tourism and health tourism) that are accredited by ISQua. GHA develops professional norms for medical travel in consultation with leading global experts in the industries it represents, including health providers, insurers, and employers. The GHA accreditation seal helps build trust by demonstrating to patients and international payers that the organization has implemented procedures and policies designed to mitigate risks to medical travel patients and enhance the patient experience across each step of the patient journey.

BPK9 International Hospital was officially notified of its accreditation status on November 24, 2022, after having completed a four-day accreditation survey conducted by two GHA surveyors. Dr. Bhana Chantrarakamol, BPK9 International Hospital's Chief Executive Officer stated, "As one of the leading medical centers in Thailand, BPK9 International Hospital serves thousands of patients from around the globe, providing them with the highest quality of care - from first contact until the patient returns home. Our patient-centered approach is combined with cutting-edge medical procedures, which adhere to the strictest international quality criteria, and are provided by highly qualified doctors. We chose Global Healthcare Accreditation as it focuses on enhancing the entire medical travel care continuum, and ensures we have the right processes in place to consistently deliver a high-quality patient experience."

The objective of the GHA accreditation process is to position healthcare providers to attract and serve medical travel patients, thus improving not only clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction, but also to positively impact an organizations' business performance.

Ms. Renée-Marie Stephano, GHA's Interim Chief Executive Officer stated, "As we move past the pandemic years, expect today's traveling patients to be more discerning than ever when re-examining their healthcare options. Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) sets the standard for organizations who are ready to build patient confidence and trust in their brand through the implementation and validation of best practices that prioritize safety and patient experience. We congratulate BPK9 International Hospital, one of Thailand's premier medical centers, for achieving GHA Accreditation and for its commitment to supporting the needs of medical travel patients."

About BPK9 International Hospital:

BPK9 International Hospital is one of eight hospitals under the BPK Hospital Group which was founded 42 years ago. The hospital is located only 30 minutes from Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport on Rama 2 Road, in Bangkok. For more than 10 years, BPK9 has been taking care of international patients from around the world. We have a team of specialized doctors, modern medical equipment, and experienced staff in support of all patients and their families, offering our warmest welcome.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA):

Founded in 2016, Global Healthcare Accreditation is the only accrediting body focused solely on medical travel and well-being services. GHA's international standards and professional norms for medical travel were developed in consultation with leading global experts in the industry, including providers, insurers, and employers committed to establish best practices in medical tourism, health tourism, and well-being, which support providers in validating quality and patient experience, increasing visibility, and implementing a sustainable business model for providers along the entire medical travel care continuum. GHA received ISQua's International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Association (IEEA) accreditation in 2019.

Organizations interested in contacting Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) can make a request at [email protected] |Tel US 001.561.228.4014 |www.GlobalHealthcareAccreditation.com

