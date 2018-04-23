BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

"NetSuite's flexible, cloud-based platform has become the choice for organizations seeking a solution that can scale with their growth, while streamlining processes and delivering real-time information for informed decisions," said Bryan Rhody, Director of BPM's Technology Solutions Practice. "We wanted to partner with the leading cloud ERP solution that gives us the flexibility to deliver rapid implementations and agile solutions that scale as our clients grow."

BPM handles NetSuite financials/ERP, CRM, ecommerce, HR and PSA, with industry-specific implementations based on the NetSuite SuiteSuccess methodology. For businesses executing carve-out transactions and other M&A-related activity within the private equity/venture capital sector, BPM is developing NetSuite solutions to provide rapid implementation, accelerate value and streamline transitions. In addition, BPM implementations of NetSuite OneWorld equip fast-growing businesses with the scalability and functionality needed to expand through new subsidiaries and geographic locations far faster than would be possible with on-premises systems.

"BPM delivers a compelling combination of accounting, strategic and technology expertise to help midmarket organizations achieve their growth objectives," said Craig West, NetSuite Vice President of Alliances and Channels. "We look forward to a close and prosperous partnership that helps joint customers capitalize on the power of cloud ERP to transform business performance."

Designed for companies that provide Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) or Business Process as a Service (BPaaS), the NetSuite BPO program is the industry's first and only BPO program that provides partners with a unified cloud-based ERP solution to support clients of any size ranging from small businesses and fast-growing start-ups to mid-market organizations and beyond. As a NetSuite Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) partner, BPM provides outsourced accounting and C-level strategic advisory services to clients. To learn more, please visit: www.netsuite.com/bpo.

Launched in 2002, the NetSuite Solution Provider Program is the industry's leading cloud channel partner program. The program delivers unprecedented benefits that include highly attractive margins and services that range from business planning, sales, marketing and professional services enablement, to training and education. As a NetSuite Solution Provider, BPM gains new flexibility to provide a full range of services that address diverse needs of clients in industries that include technology, financial services, fintech, life sciences, consumer goods and private equity. For more information about the NetSuite Solution Provider Program, visit www.netsuite.com/partners.

About BPM LLP

Founded in 1986, BPM is one of the largest California-based public accounting and advisory firms and ranks as one of the 50 major firms in the country. With six offices across the Bay Area – as well as offices in Oregon, Hong Kong and the Cayman Islands BPM serves emerging, mid-cap, and closely-held businesses, and high net worth individuals in a range of industries. From financial services, technology, life science and consumer business to real estate, nonprofits, wine and craft beverages, BPM is committed to the success of its clients. To learn more, please visit www.bpmcpa.com.

About Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite pioneered the Cloud Computing revolution in 1998, establishing the world's first company dedicated to delivering business applications over the internet. Today, it provides a suite of cloud-based financials / Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), HR and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit http://www.netsuite.com.

