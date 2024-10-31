bproauto Continues Growing as a Top-notch Source of Original Equipment-backed Aftermarket Parts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. , Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

bproauto, a leading provider of original equipment (OE)-backed and quality-tested aftermarket parts, is approaching its second year of operations in North America and has rapidly expanded its product offerings and market presence, ensuring that customers have access to high-quality, competitively priced parts that are readily available, and warranty backed. The bproauto team is attending its second consecutive Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Show (booth A3233) in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-7

bproauto aftermarket parts brand launched in January 2023 to the North American market

to the North American market More than 20 bproauto product lines are available today with additional part numbers and new products launching regularly

bproauto parts will be showcased as part of upcoming vehicle reconditioning projects on MotorTrend TV shows "Two Guys Garage" and "Truck U"

bproauto team is attending its second consecutive Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Show (booth A3233) in Las Vegas , Nov. 5-7 , hosting Kevin and Willie B from "Two Guys Garage"

, , hosting Kevin and Willie B from "Two Guys Garage" Large print and digital advertising presence features bproauto on Ratchet + Wrench, Shop Owner, Motor Age, CARS, EV World and Jobber News, as well as vehicleservicepros.com and ratchetandwrench.com

bproautoparts.com features an intuitive, interactive online parts catalog with six ways to search parts

bproauto parts are also available on e-commerce platform RepairLink and through a network of more than 3,000 distribution centers

bproauto has an active social media presence on YouTube, Facebook and LinkedIn

bproauto, a leading provider of original equipment (OE)-backed and quality-tested aftermarket parts, is approaching its second year of operations in North America. Launched in January 2023, bproauto has rapidly expanded its product offerings and market presence, ensuring that customers have access to high-quality, competitively priced parts that are readily available, and warranty backed.

"We set out to redefine the aftermarket parts landscape by bringing quality, reliability and ease of access to our customers," said Dustin Pedley, global head of bproauto. "In less than two years, we have not only met those goals but exceeded them. Our growth has been fueled by a commitment to deliver parts that automotive professionals can trust."

Expansion of Product Offerings

Since its inception, bproauto has steadily increased its product portfolio and now offers more than 20 categories of automotive parts. Products currently available include air and fuel delivery systems, brakes, driveline and axle components, electrical parts, engine filters, HVAC systems, suspension parts and more.

"We are proud of the strides we've made in expanding our product range," Pedley continued. "Our team works tirelessly to bring new, innovative parts to market. For the remainder of 2024, we are looking forward to launching a range of new products, including ignition coils, brake hardware and even collision parts."

High-profile Media Appearances

Upcoming high-profile media appearances will see bproauto showcasing products as part of vehicle reconditioning projects on MotorTrend TV's popular shows "Two Guys Garage" and "Truck U." The brand will be featured in upcoming episodes through 2025, bringing greater awareness to its range of quality products.

New episodes of "Two Guys Garage" featuring bproauto parts will air in early November while episodes of "Truck U" featuring bproauto parts will air beginning Dec. 15, 2024.

Second Appearance at AAPEX

bproauto is gearing up for its second consecutive appearance at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) Show in Las Vegas, Nov. 5-7. Visitors to booth A3233 will have the chance to meet Kevin and Willie B from "Two Guys Garage," talk to bproauto parts specialists and experience firsthand how easy it is to do business with the company.

"AAPEX is a key event for us," said Pedley. "It's an excellent opportunity to connect directly with our customers and show them the full breadth of our product lineup and the benefits of choosing bproauto parts. We're especially excited to have Kevin and Willie B join us for what promises to be an exciting showcase."

Digital Innovation and Marketing Presence

The company's robust digital presence has also played a critical role in its growth. With a large print and digital advertising campaign spanning industry publications like Ratchet + Wrench, Shop Owner, Motor Age and CARS, bproauto has cemented its presence as a go-to source for automotive parts. In addition, its intuitive online catalog allows users to search parts efficiently by category, make and model, VIN and even competitor part numbers.

Industry Partnerships and Availability

bproauto parts are now available on major platforms, like e-commerce site RepairLink, and through a network of more than 3,000 distribution centers, making them accessible to a broad range of customers across North America. This accessibility is complemented by the company's active social media presence on Facebook and LinkedIn, providing customers with the latest updates and insights on products and industry trends.

As bproauto nears its second year, the company remains committed to innovation, quality and customer satisfaction. With plans for continued expansion and new product launches on the horizon, the future looks bright for this rapidly growing brand.

