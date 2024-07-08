WASHINGTON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS) announces a call for pharmacists practicing veterinary pharmacy to engage in a job analysis panel. The panel will convene in September 2024. Applications can be submitted here by Thursday, August 15, 2024.

BPS Announces Call for Subject Matter Experts for Veterinary Pharmacy Job Analysis Panel.

BPS will utilize the results from the job analysis to determine if there is sufficient interest and information to pursue veterinary pharmacy as a potential specialty certification program. If the findings indicate support for a veterinary pharmacy specialty area, BPS will issue a profession-wide call for a petition to formally recognize and begin development of a veterinary pharmacy certification program.

"We look forward to working with the subject matter experts and pharmacists practicing in this area of pharmacy. Their expertise and insights will guide us as we learn more about veterinary pharmacy and its potential as a certification program," said Brian Lawson, PharmD, ICE-CCP, BPS Associate Executive Director.

Job Analysis Panelist Responsibilities

15 to 20 subject matter experts in veterinary pharmacy will be selected to form a job analysis panel. Panelists will participate in approximately 15 to 20 hours of focus group discussions. These discussions will take place over 4 to 6 months across three or four virtual sessions.

The job analysis meetings will be facilitated by BPS psychometric staff. Meeting dates and times will be selected by BPS psychometric staff in consultation of the availability of the panelists.

Job analysis panelists are responsible for:

Establishing the scope of the veterinary pharmacy specialty practice area

Identifying the tasks performed by practitioners in veterinary pharmacy

Identifying the competencies required by practitioners in veterinary pharmacy

Evaluating the feasibility of a specialty certification in veterinary pharmacy

Application Deadline and Details

Applicants will be asked to upload a curriculum vitae (CV), provide information about professional characteristics (e.g., years of experience, credentials), and disclose any potential conflicts of interest.

BPS must receive the completed submission through this application link no later than August 15, 2024.

Questions can be directed to BPS at [email protected].

About the Board of Pharmacy Specialties

The Board of Pharmacy Specialties (BPS) was established in 1976 as an autonomous division of the American Pharmacists Association (APhA). The mission of BPS is to improve patient care by positioning BPS Board-Certified Pharmacist Specialists as integral members of multidisciplinary healthcare teams, through recognition and promotion of specialized training, knowledge, and skills for pharmacists in the United States and internationally. Board certification is a recognized credential for determining which pharmacists are qualified to contribute at advanced practice levels given the rigorous standards mandated by BPS board certification and recertification. BPS has currently issued more than 60,900 certifications held by pharmacists across 15 specialties.

