bp's Archaea Energy brings online its largest modular RNG plant to date in Kansas

The plant can convert 9,600 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute into lower-carbon renewable natural gas (RNG).

Plant is expected to produce enough renewable natural gas to heat up to 38,000 homes annually, according to the EPA Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator.

HOUSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, bp's Archaea Energy (NYSE: BP) announced the official startup of its largest original Archaea Modular Design (AMD) renewable natural gas (RNG) plant to date in Shawnee, Kansas, just outside of Kansas City. The plant, which is fully-owned by Archaea, is located next to a large, privately-owned landfill.

Credit: Archaea Energy Credit: Archaea Energy.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition of waste in landfills, is a form of greenhouse gas. Using the AMD, the Shawnee plant captures the gas from the landfill and converts it to renewable natural gas. The Shawnee plant, which is three times the size of Archaea's first AMD plant in Medora, Indiana brought online in October 2023, can process 9,600 standard cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG – enough gas to heat around 38,000 homes annually, according to the EPA's Landfill Gas Energy Benefits Calculator.

Starlee Sykes, CEO Archaea Energy: "This represents another significant milestone for Archaea. A plant of this size can have a positive impact in capturing emissions from a landfill and providing our customers with lower carbon fuel. We are excited to be operating in Kansas – a state with an exceptional record in renewable energy."

Traditionally, RNG plants have been custom built, but the AMD allows plants to be built on skids with interchangeable components. Using a standardized modular design leads to faster builds than previous industry standards. AMD plants are designed to come in three sizes – 3,200 scfm; 6,400 scfm; and 9,600 scfm.

After purchasing Archaea Energy, bp is now the largest producer of RNG in the US. In 2023, bp's global biogas supply volumes were up 80% year-on-year, reflecting the Archaea uplift.

About Archaea Energy Archaea Energy, a bp-owned company, is the largest RNG producer in the U.S., with an industry-leading platform and expertise in developing, constructing, and operating RNG facilities to capture waste emissions and convert them into low carbon fuel. Additional information is available at bp.com/archaea.

About bp bp is investing in America's energy system as we transition from an international oil company to an integrated energy company. With $150 billion invested in the US since 2005, it employs more than 30,000 people and support more than 300,000 jobs. bp has a bigger footprint in the United States than anywhere else in the world and is proud to be a trusted partner for secure, affordable and reliable energy. To learn more, please visit bpAmerica.com

Cautionary statement

In order to utilize the 'safe harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ‎‎(the 'PSLRA'), bp is providing the following cautionary statement. This press release contains certain forward-‎looking statements – that is, statements related to future, not past events and circumstances – which may relate to ‎one or more of the financial condition, results of operations and businesses of bp and certain of the plans and ‎objectives of bp with respect to these items. These statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use ‎of words such as 'will', 'expects', 'is expected to', 'aims', 'should', 'may', 'objective', 'is likely to', 'intends', ‎‎'believes', 'anticipates', 'plans', 'we see' or similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those expressed in ‎such statements, depending on a variety of factors including the risk factors set forth in our most recent Annual ‎Report and Form 20-F under "Risk factors" and in any of our more recent public reports.

Our most recent Annual Report and Form 20-F and other period filings are available on our website at www.bp.com, ‎or can be obtained from the SEC by calling 1-800-SEC-0330 or on its website at www.sec.gov.‎

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE bp America