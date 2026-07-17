bp's Vice President, Reliability and Maintenance to Chair the Intelligent Asset Management in Energy Summit in 2026

HOUSTON, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The organizers of the Intelligent Asset Management in Energy Summit are pleased to announce that Natalie Thompson, Vice President, Reliability and Maintenance at bp, will serve as Event Chair for the 2026 edition.

Taking place September 22-24, in Houston, Texas, the Summit will bring together senior leaders from across the oil, gas, energy, and utilities sectors to explore strategies for improving asset performance, reliability, and maintenance.

The speaker faculty continues to grow, with the recent addition of Pradheep Kileti, Vice President, Asset Management and Engineering at National Grid, joining executives from Murphy Oil Corp, Chevron, Noble Corporation, Dow, and Energy Transfer.

Gain practical strategies to improve reliability, reduce costs, and drive operational performance through six hands-on workshops, expert-led discussions, and real-world case studies. The program explores how leading organizations are applying AI, digital twins, robotics, predictive analytics, and workforce transformation initiatives to modernize asset management, helping attendees identify actionable opportunities they can take back and implement within their operations.

As Event Chair, Natalie Thompson will help guide conversations around the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities, with a particular focus on strengthening asset management fundamentals and using technology to accelerate reliability outcomes. Learn more about her involvement in the 2026 Event Guide.

Natalie said: "I feel the shift today is towards foundations. We really need to get the basics right first. The beauty of today's world is that we can really leverage technology to help us implement some of the more difficult programs in asset management. We can help get the journey towards true reliability even faster in today's world. Looking forward to discussing this in September."

To learn about Natalie's perspective, attendees can read her exclusive pre-event interview on the event website.

Key themes include:

Boosting asset efficiency and performance

Driving better decisions through data

Augmenting the workforce with AI

Optimizing turnaround planning

Reducing operational cost and risk

With more than 45 senior energy leaders sharing practical lessons and best practices, the Summit remains a leading platform for organizations looking to accelerate digital transformation and maximize the value of their critical assets.

Registration is now open, Secure your place today.

If you have any questions, please get in touch with the below contact, or email the team at [email protected].

Media Contact

Hannah Youds

[email protected]

SOURCE IQPC Ltd