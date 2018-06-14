BPSA's 8th Annual International Single-Use Summit to Focus on Innovation Strategies for Emerging and Existing Markets

"This unique blend of technical and business innovation topics is the key to the value of our program again for 2018," said John Boehm of CPC, Chairman of BPSA's Board of Directors. "For component manufacturers, system integrators and especially users, it is evident that single-use is poised for long-term market penetration, now including critical emerging efforts to enable cell therapies, which promise 'precision medicines' for chronic and acute diseases. The program will provide context to the current business climate, inclusive of government initiatives, regulatory and federal funding support and partnering opportunities, market growth potentials, as well as the attributes of single-use systems which make them safe, reliable, cost-effective and sustainable."

Highlighting this year's agenda:

The Honorable James C. Greenwood, President and CEO, BIO, will deliver a perspective around biotechnology and how the current political climate and federal policies will impact the speed-to-market for new drugs.

Keynote Speaker Jeff Havens, author, lecturer and innovation expert, will talk about the "two flavors" of innovation – explosive and incremental.

Christopher Roberts will address innovation from his position as Associate Institute Director of the new National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIIMBL) funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Rounding out the three-day event will be panel discussions on a variety of topics impacting the single-use supply chain. Find a complete agenda here.

"Our 2018 agenda is not only focused on the proven effectiveness of plastic bioprocessing platforms, but also on the 'next wave' of business opportunities in the cell, tissue and gene therapy arenas," said BPSA Executive Director Kevin Ott. "It is said that history does not repeat itself, but it does rhyme – the single-use systems that have enabled cell-based bioprocessing will also enable gene and tissue therapies but require partnerships and collaborations in order to manufacture breakthrough immunotherapies at affordable prices."

The Summit will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Georgetown in Washington, D.C. Registration and hotel information can be viewed here.

About BPSA

The Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA) was formed in 2005 as an international corporate member association dedicated to encouraging and accelerating the adoption of single-use manufacturing technologies used in the production of biopharmaceuticals and vaccines. For more information, please visit www.bpsalliance.org.

