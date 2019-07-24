BQE Core Wins CPA Practice Advisor Innovation Award

TORRANCE, Calif., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc. , a global leader in accounting and project management software, has been awarded the Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Award by CPA Practice Advisor for its Core Intelligence AI feature. Core Intelligence is an Artificial Intelligence tool that allows users to have human-like conversations with their business software to gain actionable insights about their company and perform work-related tasks.

"BQE's Core Intelligence AI system is a dramatic evolution of technology for financial professionals, enhancing the level of insight they can achieve when looking into their business," said Isaac M. O'Bannon, managing editor of CPA Practice Advisor. "This is precisely the type of technological advancement that the Innovation Awards were designed to honor, since Core Intelligence has the potential to significantly transform and improve the practice of accounting."

The Innovation Awards honor new or recently enhanced technologies that benefit tax and accounting professionals and their clients through improved workflow, increased accessibility, enhanced collaboration or other means. CPA Practice Advisor's editorial board and awards committee, a group of accounting thought leaders and professionals from across the country, selects winners and finalists of the Innovation Awards.

"Artificial intelligence in business software is at its early stages," said Shafat Qazi, founder and CEO of BQE Software. "BQE has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership in AI and the selection committee recognizes such advancements as a value to accounting and business professionals. What an honor to be at the cutting-edge of tech innovations that solve realworld business problems! Thank you to everyone who helped BQE to be bold and uphold our commitment to offer our customers software that changes with the times."

To learn more about Core or Core Intelligence, please visit www.bqe.com/core-ai

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. This gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com .

ABOUT THE TAX & ACCOUNTING TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION AWARDS

The Tax & Accounting Technology Innovation Awards honor new technologies that help accounting firms and their small business clients operate more efficiently and profitably through improved workflow, increased accessibility, or enhanced collaboration. CPA Practice Advisor provides a variety of independent digital and print resources for accounting professionals, including practice resources, technology reviews, interactive tools and content that helps firms achieve greater productivity. Learn more about the Innovation Award winners and finalists in the August issue of CPA Practice Advisor.

