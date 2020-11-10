BQE Launches CORE CRM, a Client Relationship Management Software Designed for Professional Service Firms

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE, a leading software provider to professional service firms, is proud to announce the launch of CORE CRM an easy-to-use solution with a clean and intuitive user-interface that integrates seamlessly with the entire BQE CORE platform.

BQE Software

"Over the past 25 years, BQE has been a leader in the development of software tools that enable professional service firms to manage every aspect of their business from time and expense tracking, to invoicing, accounting and HR. With the addition of CORE CRM, we are empowering our customers to win more business and grow their existing client relationships," said Shafat Qazi, CEO & Founder of BQE Software.

CORE CRM is a cloud-native platform that can be securely accessed anywhere, anytime through PCs or iOS/Android apps, giving users real-time, ubiquitous access to all the tools business managers need to grow their firms. CORE's client relationship management tools include:

Lead and Prospect Management

Marketing Campaign Management

Sales Goal Management

Opportunity Tracking

Quote and Proposal

Customizable Sales & Marketing Resource Library

Unlimited eMail Templates

To-Do, Notes and Follow-up Management

Sales Pipeline Funnel and Forecasting

"For years, our customers have been asking us to build CRM tools that understand the unique needs of a professional services firm. During our research, it became abundantly clear there was an amazing opportunity to fill a void neglected by the major CRM platforms available today," Qazi said. "In addition, having all of their business tools integrated within the single, beautifully designed BQE CORE platform simplifies their workflow while reducing costs."





BQE CORE and CORE CRM is supported by award-winning, live, global customer support, with experts on-hand to help customers use the platform 24/7/365.

About BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. That gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional offices in Australia and India. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Burns

Chief Creative Officer, BQE Software

(310) 602-4010

[email protected]

SOURCE BQE Software

Related Links

http://www.bqe.com

