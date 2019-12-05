BQE Software Launches Nonstop Live Customer Support

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE Software, Inc., a leader in time billing and project accounting software for professional services firms, recently launched 24/7/365 global customer service and support, giving users access to the human support they need whenever they need it.

"Providing excellent customer service that saves time in issue resolution, answers questions, and lets customers focus on their businesses has been a high priority at BQE for more than 24 years," said Irfan Qazi, VP of Support and Customer Service at BQE. "Management is continuously looking at different ways to ensure it exceeds customer expectations. The 24/7 service and support enhances the overall customer experience and paves the way towards increased efficiency for customers to grow their businesses."

BQE's award-winning support department is completely in-house. Support engineers are highly trained BQE employees that work together to resolve support issues around the clock. With support available via phone, email, and the Core Community center, this new level of support adds significant value for BQE customers that are in different time zones or prefer working late hours.

As a customer-centric organization, BQE strives to solve issues as efficiently as possible so customers can spend more time focusing on their core businesses. The BQE service and support department has existed since the company's founding in 1996.

ABOUT BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. That gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional offices in Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

