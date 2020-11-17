BQE Software Partners With AffiniPay to Bring Advanced Payment Technologies to BQE CORE Customers

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BQE, a leading software provider to professional service firms, is proud to announce the partnership with AffiniPay and the immediate availability of their industry approved solutions of LawPay, DesignPay and CPACharge. BQE CORE customers now have access to AffiniPay's best-in-class payment solutions allowing firms an easy, secure and modern way to accept credit cards and eChecks from their clients.

"We are very proud to partner with AffiniPay and offer BQE CORE customers access to their trusted and highly advanced electronic payment solutions," said Shafat Qazi, CEO & Founder of BQE Software. "While some firms are uncertain about entering the new world of electronic payments, AffiniPay provides professional service firms with the comfort of knowing that their professional associations and industry leaders have given AffiniPay their seal of approval. This technology has proven to not only improve cash flow and efficiency but increases client satisfaction."

BQE CORE customers now have in-app access to all the industry specific payment platforms from AffiniPay and can enjoy their following benefits:

$0 start-up or annual fees

start-up or annual fees No minimum processing required

No cancellation penalty

PCI compliance

Fraud and chargeback protection

Unlimited support by email, phone and live chat.

Architecture, Engineering and other design firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffinPay's DesignPay electronic payment portal.

CPA firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to CPACharge, the affordable payment solution trusted by more than 150,000 accounting professionals nationwide and has been approved by more than 30 state CPA societies.

Law firms using BQE CORE now have in-app access to AffiniPay's LawPay platform which meets compliance with ABA and IOLTA guidelines and has been approved by all 50 state bars. The ABA has vetted LawPay and recommends it as the payment solution for the legal industry.



BQE CORE is supported by award-winning, live, global customer support, with experts on-hand to help customers use the platform 24/7/365.

About BQE

BQE Software develops innovative business management software for professional services firms. Its flagship product, BQE Core®, centralizes and streamlines the way firms enter and use information for time tracking, billing, project management, and accounting. That gives them the speed and insight necessary to rapidly make informed decisions, increase productivity, and grow profits. BQE Software is trusted by leading architects, engineers, accountants, attorneys, IT specialists, and business consultants. The company is headquartered in Torrance, California, with additional offices in Australia and India. For more information, visit www.bqe.com.

About AffiniPay

AffiniPay develops industry-specific online tools for legal, accounting and association professionals to accept payments quickly and securely. AffiniPay was established in Austin, Texas more than a decade ago and has become one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in the United States, powering the market-leading LawPay, CPACharge and AffiniPay for Associations online payment tools. These solutions are trusted by more than 150,000 professionals with more than 150 strategic partnerships, including the American Bar Association and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Visit affinipay.com to learn more.

