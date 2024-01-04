B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions and New Executive Appointment

Leading Auto Recycler Expands into Arizona, Strengthens Footprint in Oregon and Adds to Executive Team

CORVALLIS, Ore. , Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- B&R Auto ("B&R"), a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview"), today announced the acquisitions of American Auto Recycling ("American Auto"), New Way Auto Sales & Parts ("New Way") and Charlie's Towing ("Charlie's"). The acquisitions of American Auto and New Way expand B&R's business into Arizona, while the acquisition of Charlie's grows B&R's existing footprint in Oregon.

With more than 40 years of industry experience, B&R provides high quality recycled parts to automotive collision and repair centers and do-it-yourself customers across more than 20 locations in the Western U.S. B&R partnered with Highview in June 2023 to accelerate growth through both organic initiatives and M&A expansion.

New Way and American Auto are single-location operators in Arizona offering a variety of recycled auto parts products to regional customers. Both companies have established themselves as dependable sources of auto aftermarket products while delivering superior customer service underpinned by a commitment to quality and reliability. Charlie's Towing, founded more than 35 years ago, provides towing and roadside assistance services covering the Mid-Willamette Valley in Oregon.

"The acquisitions of American Auto, New Way, and Charlie's are important steps in B&R's continued growth as we work to reach more customers with leading product selection and top-tier service," said Jeff Helget, President of B&R Auto. "We are thrilled to welcome the new team members to the B&R family, and we look forward to working together in the growing Arizona and Oregon markets."

"B&R's continued M&A efforts represent significant milestones in the expansion of the enterprise as the first acquisitions completed since we partnered with B&R in 2023," said Steve Russell, Senior Portfolio Manager at Highview. "These investments will strengthen the company's logistics footprint and product availability, allowing the business to drive even better customer service."

In addition to the acquisitions, B&R announced the hire of Lance Goeddel as Chief Administrative Officer. Lance has over a decade of experience in the automotive aftermarket sector, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Leeds West Groups. He previously served in various roles at Grease Monkey and JBS, where he led M&A and legal efforts. As Chief Administrative Officer, he brings critical leadership experience in legal, compliance, administrative, and M&A functions to strengthen B&R's infrastructure.

"As we continue to grow, we could not be more thrilled to have Lance join us as our Chief Administrative Officer," said Jeff Helget. "He will be a critical leader in developing our platform and enabling future growth."

About B&R Auto

B&R Auto was founded in 1980 by the Perlenfein family to efficiently reuse automotive parts while minimizing the environmental impact of the auto industry. Today, B&R offers an unparalleled selection of recycled parts for collision repair shops, body shops, and other customers through its growing network of full-service locations. For more information, visit www.autowrecking.com.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is an LA-based private equity fund backed by a multi billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle market businesses at an inflection point. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

