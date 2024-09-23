Bracco Diagnostics Inc. Introduces CitraClear™, a Refreshing Pre-Procedure Hydration Solution, to the Healthcare Community

Patients Now Have Another Option to Prepare for Medical Procedures

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bracco Diagnostics Inc. (BDI), the U.S. subsidiary of Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a leading global company in the diagnostic imaging business, proudly unveils CitraClear™, a pre-procedure hydration beverage designed with patients in mind. As an alternative to traditional options such as milk, water, or juice, CitraClear™ offers patients a gutsy-filling experience.

Citra-Clear Logo

Developed with patient comfort and compliance in mind, CitraClear™ addresses the need for a hydration option that eliminates the disadvantages of soda, including excess sugar and carbonation. Doctors and healthcare providers now have another alternative to offer patients as they prepare for medical procedures.

CitraClear™ offers a refreshing distinct flavor profile that provides patients with a pleasant hydration experience. It also caters to a wide range of patients' diverse dietary needs as CitraClear™ is gluten-free. Being sugar and carbonation-free, unlike soda, CitraClear™ is an ideal choice for patients seeking healthier beverage options.

"CitraClear™ represents an advancement in patient experience," says Cosimo De Pinto, Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing at BDI. "We recognized the need for a beverage that hydrates patients effectively and supports dietary preferences and restrictions. CitraClear™ meets these criteria and offers a compelling solution."

As healthcare professionals increasingly prioritize patient comfort and satisfaction, CitraClear™ emerges as a versatile solution that enhances the pre-procedure experience. Its unique formulation and enticing flavor profile set a new standard for patient hydration in medical settings.

CitraClear™ is now available for procurement through authorized distributors. For more information about CitraClear™ and its benefits, please visit http://imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

CITRACLEAR is manufactured by E-Z-EM Canada Inc. for Bracco Diagnostics Inc.

CITRACLEAR is a trademark of E-Z-EM, Inc.

For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit http://imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

SOURCE Bracco Group