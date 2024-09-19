Bracco Imaging S.A. and Arrayus Technologies Announce Agreement to Enhance Drug Delivery for Pancreatic Cancer Treatment Using Focused Ultrasound and Microbubble Technology

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Bracco Imaging S.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, and Arrayus Technologies Inc., a medical device company committed to advancing novel cancer treatments have announced a new agreement. This collaboration will leverage Bracco Imaging's microbubble technology in combination with Arrayus' leading focused ultrasound therapy platform to improve targeted drug delivery in the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Bracco Imaging will supply Arrayus with microbubbles for use in the development and commercialization of its focused ultrasound platform for pancreatic cancer.

Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most difficult cancers to treat due to its dense tissue structure, which limits the effectiveness of traditional drug therapies. This collaboration will enable Arrayus to investigate how microbubbles, when combined with focused ultrasound, can temporarily increase the permeability of biological barriers, such as blood vessels and cellular membranes, to improve the uptake of therapeutic agents directly into pancreatic tumors.

"We are excited to partner with Bracco in studying the clinical benefits of microbubble-assisted focused ultrasound therapy" said James O'Reilly, CEO of Arrayus Technologies. "Together we hope this approach will allow us to maximize the therapeutic impact of both existing and innovative drugs, potentially reducing off-target effects and improving outcomes for patients."

''We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Arrayus to revolutionize the treatment of pancreatic cancer'' said Thierry Bettinger, Bracco Research Center Geneva Director. ''By leveraging cutting-edge gas microbubble technology combined with the Arrayus focused ultrasound system, we aim to enhance the precision and effectiveness of treatments, offering new hope to patients and their families. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of medical innovation and improving patient outcomes''.

Initial safety and feasibility data from preclinical studies along with a clinical protocol for an upcoming pilot study in PDAC patients will be presented at the International Society for Therapeutic Ultrasound Conference from September 19-22, 2024.

About Bracco Imaging

Bracco Imaging S.p.A. ("Bracco Imaging"), part of the Bracco Group, is an innovative world leader delivering end-to-end products and solutions through its comprehensive portfolio across diagnostic imaging modalities. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Bracco Imaging's purpose is to improve people's lives by shaping the future of prevention and precision diagnostic imaging. The Bracco Imaging portfolio includes products and solutions for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray imaging, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Bracco Imaging has approximately 3,600 employees and operates in more than 100 markets globally. Bracco Imaging has a well-skilled and innovative Research and Development (R&D) organization with an efficient process-oriented approach and track record in the diagnostic imaging industry. To learn more about Bracco Imaging www.bracco.com

About Arrayus Technologies

Arrayus Technologies Inc., is a privately-held medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing focused ultrasound technology for treatment of a broad range of oncological indications. Incorporating two decades of innovations by leaders in the field, the company's proprietary focused ultrasound technology combines a unique flat phased array design with advanced imaging and therapy monitoring for unprecedented treatment control and flexibility. This disruptive non-invasive technology can be used as an alternative or complement to traditional surgery, radiation therapy or immunotherapy. Arrayus has offices in Burlington, Canada and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit www.arrayus.ca

