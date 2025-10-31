Brace Yourself: Poppy Playtime Chapter 5 Coming in 2026

Wishlisting open for the next chapter of terror, twisted puzzles, and shocking surprises



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment , the studio behind the hit horror franchise Poppy Playtime, today officially unveiled the highly anticipated Poppy Playtime Chapter 5. Set to launch in 2026, and now available for wishlisting on Steam and Epic Games Store, the latest installment takes the terror, and the story, to new, uncharted territory.

Chapter 5 plunges players deeper into the dark corners of Playtime Co., introducing chilling new characters, mind-bending puzzles, and environments designed to keep even the bravest players on edge. Fans will continue the journey as a former Playtime Co. employee, uncovering secrets that will change everything they thought they knew about the franchise. Check out the spine-chilling trailer here .

"Chapter 5 marks a major step forward for the Poppy Playtime franchise," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "It pushes our storytelling and gameplay to new heights while staying true to our mission of surprising and engaging players. Beyond adding new scares, it expands the world of Playtime Co. and delivers an experience that will stay with fans long after they've finished playing."

In the latest terrifying chapter, you are propelled further into the gruesome depths of the factory, with Playtime's security system Huggy Wuggy in hot pursuit.

Abandoned by your only allies, your fight for survival gets all the more challenging as you race further into the abyss that is His domain.

Here, shadows whisper, and the puppet master who lords over this realm pulls the strings of madness. Can you stand against evil and finally put an end to this nightmare? Every bloody move forward will test your resolve as you uncover secrets years in the making.

Will you escape this new realm of shadows with your sanity intact, or will you succumb to the horrors within?

"We've been pouring a huge amount of creative energy into Chapter 5," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "From the visuals to the atmosphere to the way scares are delivered, every detail has been pushed further to create an experience that feels both stunning and terrifying. Fans are going to see just how much we've evolved since the last chapter."

Fans can stay up to date on Chapter 5, sneak peeks, and wishlisting details by visiting www.mobentertainment.com or joining the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

To wishlist Chapter 5 on Steam, visit https://store.steampowered.com/app/4100940/Poppy_Playtime__Chapter_5/

To wishlist Chapter 5 on Epic Games Store, visit https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/poppy-playtime-chapter-1-poppy-playtime-chapter-5-ac315f

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com or join the discussion on the company's Discord channel.

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and Catnap, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

