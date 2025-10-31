Mob Entertainment and TheoryVerse Unveil "Poppy Playtime X TheoryVerse" Apparel Collection

Gaming icons collab to create a frightfully phenomenal fashion collection created by gamers, for gamers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, the studio behind the hit horror franchise Poppy Playtime, has partnered with lifestyle brand TheoryVerse to launch the first TheoryVerse x Poppy Playtime apparel collection. Inspired by The Smiling Critters, the collection combines nostalgic design and playful horror in fashion form.

"This collaboration captures the creativity and playful eeriness that Poppy Playtime fans love," said Zach Belanger, co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "TheoryVerse brought an incredible fashion lens to our world, and we're excited to see fans wear their favorite characters in style."

The collaboration fuses Mob Entertainment's storytelling expertise with TheoryVerse's innovative approach to gaming-inspired apparel. Each piece was designed to capture the essence of The Smiling Critters while introducing subtle details and hidden elements that reward fans for their curiosity; just like in the game itself. The result is a line that celebrates both creativity and community, inviting players to showcase their fandom beyond the screen.

"This collaboration reflects a larger shift in entertainment where digital IP doesn't stop at the screen," said Tobias Hoss, SVP of Operations at Lunar X. "By translating the world of Poppy Playtime into fashion, we're turning audience engagement into brand equity and showing how creator-driven franchises can thrive across content, commerce, and culture."

The line includes:

Poppy Playtime X TV Theorist Arcade Hoodie – Ultra-soft fleece with TPU lemon bubble patch on the hood, hidden message on the neck tape, and a custom woven label.





– Ultra-soft fleece with TPU lemon bubble patch on the hood, hidden message on the neck tape, and a custom woven label. Poppy Playtime X TV Pixel Charm Shirt and Sweatpants – Matching all-over 8-bit Smiling Critters print with custom woven labels.





and – Matching all-over 8-bit Smiling Critters print with custom woven labels. Poppy Playtime X TV Pixel Charm Denim Jacket – 90s-inspired denim with Pixel Charm lining.





– 90s-inspired denim with Pixel Charm lining. Poppy Playtime X TV Secret Pixel Shirt – UV-reveal colors that unlock hidden designs.





– UV-reveal colors that unlock hidden designs. Poppy Playtime X TV Survivor Fan Kit – Includes Pixel CatNap enamel pin, Pixel DogDay shoe charm, and interchangeable keychain pet.

All orders come with a free Huggy Wuggy sticker.

"Collaborating with Mob Entertainment has been an exciting opportunity to merge the thrill of Poppy Playtime with the creativity of our gamer take on streetwear," said Anthony Smith, Head of Commerce at Lunar X. "Our goal was to design pieces that fans can wear as both fashion and fandom that were playful, mysterious, and full of hidden surprises."

The Poppy Playtime X TV collection is now available exclusively at https://www.theoryverse.store/collections/poppy-playtime

About Mob Entertainment

Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy and Catnap, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

Media Contact Info:

Interdependence Public Relations for MOB Entertainment

(973) 303-3237

[email protected]

SOURCE Mob Entertainment