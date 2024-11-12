BRACH'S® Is Making Holiday Moments Sweeter by Creating Custom Carols Featuring Fans' Song Submissions

BRACH'S introduces its first holiday trend report, uncovering insights on how Americans plan to celebrate the season

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fa-la-la! BRACH'S® candy is going on the record to declare listening to holiday music is the best winter tradition. According to its recent holiday trend report, majority of Americans surveyed (67%) agree.1 Now, America's #1 Candy Cane brand2 is making moments sweeter with BRACH'S Candy Cane Carols.

Fans will have the opportunity to create a personalized BRACH'S Candy Cane Carol featuring their most cherished holiday memories. Putting a sweet spin on seasonal celebration, each song will be written and recorded just for you by a professional in partnership with Songfinch – a music platform for independent musicians.

Beginning Tuesday, November 19 at 7 p.m. ET, the first 100 guests who visit BrachsCarols.com can customize and receive a complimentary BRACH'S Candy Cane Carol, while supplies last.3 Songs will be delivered both digitally and on a keepsake seven-inch vinyl record, alongside a box of BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes.

"BRACH'S Candy Canes are a longstanding tradition for families and their seasonal celebrations. Nothing says it's the holidays quite like turning on festive music and enjoying your favorite activities with candy canes," said Kelly Peyser, Director of BRACH'S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "In fact, our recent survey found that majority of Americans listen to holiday music while cooking or baking (61%) and decorating the house (59%), so there's no better way to welcome the holiday spirit than with a custom BRACH'S Candy Cane Carol and the iconic holiday peppermint treat."

Want more "nougats"? BRACH'S holiday trend report also gives insight into the season's most popular traditions from those who plan to celebrate:

Popular Holiday Gifts: Most Americans want to receive gift cards (68%), clothes/accessories (59%), electronics (48%), candy (40%) and personalized keepsakes (34%); Gen Z is more likely than other generations to want candy (49%).

Most Americans want to receive gift cards (68%), clothes/accessories (59%), electronics (48%), candy (40%) and personalized keepsakes (34%); Gen Z is more likely than other generations to want candy (49%). Let's Go Shopping: Most Americans start buying holiday gifts on Black Friday/Cyber Monday (28%), before Thanksgiving (21%) and in early December (17%).

Most Americans start buying holiday gifts on Black Friday/Cyber Monday (28%), before Thanksgiving (21%) and in early December (17%). Deck the Halls: Most Americans start decorating right after Thanksgiving (36%), while Gen Z is more likely (20%) than other generations to start decorating in early December.

Most Americans start decorating right after Thanksgiving (36%), while Gen Z is more likely (20%) than other generations to start decorating in early December. Festive Fun: America's most enjoyed holiday activities are visiting family (76%), enjoying holiday sweets (75%) and watching holiday movies (71%).

America's most enjoyed holiday activities are visiting family (76%), enjoying holiday sweets (75%) and watching holiday movies (71%). Peppermint Traditions: Most Americans (90%) agree candy canes are a tradition, and majority use them to decorate a Christmas tree (60%), eat as a treat (58%) or to fill stockings (50%).

Most Americans (90%) agree candy canes are a tradition, and majority use them to decorate a Christmas tree (60%), eat as a treat (58%) or to fill stockings (50%). Candy Canes for All: America's favorite candy cane flavors are peppermint (49%), cherry (18%) and blueberry (13%).

America's favorite candy cane flavors are peppermint (49%), cherry (18%) and blueberry (13%). Nostalgic Tunes : Most Americans enjoy listening to holiday music because it gets them in the holiday spirit (25%), reminds them of happy memories (23%), and it's nostalgic (22%).

: Most Americans enjoy listening to holiday music because it gets them in the holiday spirit (25%), reminds them of happy memories (23%), and it's nostalgic (22%). Holiday Kick-Off: Most Americans (26%) start listening to holiday music right after Thanksgiving. And while 28% believe holiday music should be played year-round, 22% of Americans also believe it should be banned before Thanksgiving.

Beloved for generations, the BRACH'S brand is also celebrating its 120th anniversary with their second annual float appearance in the 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The festive 'Palace of Sweets' float will once again dazzle the New York City Parade route, featuring a rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree alongside a candy cane-trimmed, three-story tall gingerbread house. For more information visit macys.com/s/parade.

Perfect for snacking, baking, decorating or gifting during all holiday festivities, BRACH'S uses real peppermint oil to provide a refreshing flavor sensation in all its seasonal peppermint treats. BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes; Mini Peppermint Candy Canes; Soft Peppermint Candy; Peppermint Christmas Nougats; and Peppermint Crushed Candy Canes are available now at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you make holiday moments sweeter using BRACH'S Candy Canes with friends, family and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For recipe inspiration and to learn more, visit www.brachs.com.

About BRACH'S® Candy

For 120 years, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH'S is America's candy cane leader1 and the #1 seasonal sugar candy brand4. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including Candy Canes, Conversation Hearts, Candy Corn and Easter Jelly Beans. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,000 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held, Ferrero-related company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

About Songfinch

Songfinch is a music platform that has assembled a community of the best singers, songwriters and musical talent to write and record one-of-a-kind, radio quality songs based on customer stories, memories and ideas. Songfinch enables independent artists to earn real money doing what they love, while turning music-loving customers into active co-creators of original music inspired by their personal experiences. The platform has helped create more than 350,000 unique songs in multiple genres and languages about every relationship, memory and occasion, all written and recorded by one of the 1,200 professional musicians in its Artist Community. Learn more at https://www.songfinch.com/.

