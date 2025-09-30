Juicy News: NERDS® Unveils Mega Innovation with New NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters™

This launch marks the brand's most anticipated innovation since the debut of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy in 2020, celebrating a bold new chapter in the NERDS brand's four-decade legacy of imaginative product development, once again expanding the boundaries of what a candy can be. NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy is a game-changer with the unique, unforgettable multisensory experience of tangy crunchy NERDS candies on the outside, a chewy gummy center on the inside, now featuring a drop of juice – all in one mega bite.

"Five years ago, NERDS transformed the candy landscape with the launch of NERDS Gummy Clusters candy—and now, we're raising the bar again," said Katie Duffy, Vice President, Global Brands at Ferrara. "NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy represents the next evolution of innovation and reimagines snacking in an elevated, bold, multisensorial experience that invites fans to taste, feel, and celebrate candy in a whole new way. It's a next-level candy creation designed to spark joy and turn everyday moments into something extraordinary."

The new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy is available in select retailers now and will roll out nationwide in 2.65 oz., 4.5 oz. and 7.15 oz. packs, with a suggested retail price between $2.49-$6.49. Prices may vary by location.

Limited-Time NERDS Gummy Clusters Candy Flavors Launch

In addition to the new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy innovation, NERDS is sweetening football season by introducing two new, limited-time NERDS Gummy Clusters candy flavor offerings. These NERDS Gummy Clusters candy flavors are guaranteed to score big with fans – and sweeten the flavor rivalry. The packaging for these limited-time flavors features the lovable NERDS characters sporting classic football helmets – inviting fans to get in the game with NERDS.

Cherry Lemonade Blitz: A new and winning flavor combination of sweet cherry and tart lemon that's sure to delight any game day experience

A new and winning flavor combination of sweet cherry and tart lemon that's sure to delight any game day experience Berry Punch Rush: An exciting and delicious raspberry, cherry, and punch flavor combination that was such a hit last year, NERDS brought it back for a two-peat this season

Both limited-time flavors are available in select retailers now and will be widely available nationwide, beginning in October and for a limited time, coming in 3 oz., 5 oz. and 8 oz. packs, with a suggested retail price between $2.49-$6.49. Prices may vary by location.

To find a retailer near you, and to learn more about the NERDS product portfolio, visit www.nerdscandy.com and follow @NerdsCandy on Instagram and TikTok.

About NERDS®

NERDS is the playful and fun-to-eat candy brand with a variety of delicious, crunchy, chewy, and gummy options: Original NERDS candy including the iconic dual-flavored box, NERDS Ropes, Big Chewy NERDS, NERDS Gummy Clusters™ candy, and new NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy. The original iconic box couples two complementary flavors with dual chambers, allowing candy lovers to pour out perfectly imperfect pieces of pure delight. NERDS Ropes give fans a chewy, fruity string packed with crunchy, sweet NERDS candy, and Big Chewy NERDS and Sour Big Chewy NERDS have a crunch that surrounds a chewy center. The NERDS Gummy Clusters candy have tangy, crunchy, NERDS candy clustered around a sweet gummy center for a poppable tasty bite. NERDS Juicy Gummy Clusters candy have tangy, fruity, and crunchy NERDS candy surrounding a bigger gummy juicy bite in the center.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,600 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-/.

SOURCE Ferrara

