BRACH'S® Makes It Easier to Open America's Favorite Candy Cane with Its Innovative Candy Cane Opener

The limited-edition holiday gadget offers a creative solution for opening the treat's wrapper

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BRACH'S®, America's #1 candy cane brand1, and the one consumers love not only for a treat but for festive decorating, is solving a seasonal conundrum: the iconic seasonal treats are equally delicious as they are tricky to open. The brand understands there's no time to waste when peppermint goodness awaits, so it developed The BRACH'S Cane Opener – a first-of-its-kind gadget custom designed to make unwrapping candy canes easier, because BRACH'S Candy Canes are the only holiday decoration worth opening and eating.

The BRACH’S® Cane Opener (photo credit: Jeremy Liebman and Josh Dickinson)

The patent pending BRACH'S Cane Opener is the only tool specifically engineered to open candy canes, delivering a fast and mess-free unwrap – so you can enjoy the one-of-a-kind peppermint taste of BRACH'S without any challenge. To use, insert the straight end of the candy cane, remove the cane and enjoy. Plus, knowing most Americans (60%)2 use candy canes to decorate a Christmas tree, The BRACH'S Cane Opener doubles as a holiday ornament for quick access while hanging on the tree.

Here's how to get The BRACH'S Cane Opener : Starting November 17 at 7 p.m. ET, BRACH'S will release The BRACH'S Cane Opener for a limited-time sale (while supplies last). Available exclusively at TheCaneOpener.com, each Cane Opener will sell for $5 USD (plus tax) and come with a box of BRACH'S Candy Canes, so holiday enthusiasts can try it out and enjoy the season's most festive candy with ease.

"For more than a century, BRACH'S Candy Canes have been a beloved part of holiday traditions – from decorating trees to stirring in hot cocoa," said Kelly Peyser, Director of BRACH'S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "More importantly, we know that consumers love the taste of our BRACH's Candy Canes, but we know the struggle is real when it comes to opening them. That's why we created a fun, limited-edition solution that makes unwrapping the holiday treat faster and easier than ever."

In addition to sweetening the season with The BRACH'S Cane Opener, BRACH'S will make its highly anticipated return to the 99th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® – marking its third consecutive appearance. The brand's delicious "Palace of Sweets" float features a rotating, colorful candy Christmas tree alongside a candy cane-trimmed, three-story tall gingerbread house that brings holiday magic to life as it glides down the streets of New York City. For more information visit macys.com/s/parade.

BRACH'S Candy Canes are perfect for snacking, baking and gifting. Made with real peppermint oil, BRACH'S Peppermint Candy Canes, Mini Peppermint Candy Canes, Soft Peppermint Candy, Peppermint Christmas Nougats and Peppermint Crushed Candy Canes are available now at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you make holiday moments sweeter using BRACH'S Candy Canes with friends, family and loved ones by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For recipe inspiration and to learn more, visit www.brachs.com.

About BRACH'S® Candy

For more than 120 years, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH'S is America's candy cane leader1 and the #1 seasonal sugar candy brand3 . The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including Candy Corn, Conversation Heart, Candy Canes and Easter Jelly Beans. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is a leading sugar confectioner in the United States and Brazil, with global sales in more than 40 countries. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,600 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 30+ popular brands like BRACH'S®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 67 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Gomets, Pettiz, and Yogurte 100 in Brazil. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. The company has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations in North America, Brazil, China, and Thailand that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. Ferrara is a privately held Ferrero-affiliated company. Learn more at www.ferrara.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

Sources

1 Source: #1 Candy Cane Brand – Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: L52 WE 12.29.24

2 Survey conducted by Zappi on behalf of BRACH'S® in September 2024 with a sample of 2,000 U.S. adults age 18+ who celebrate winter holidays. The margin of error at this sample size is +/- 2.5% at the 95% confidence level. Use of words "Americans, general population, Millennials and Gen Z" refers to the 95% of Americans screened into this survey for celebrating winter holidays (nationally representative sample of n=2,000).

3 #1 Seasonal Easter Jelly Bean Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Easter Season 9 Weeks WE 4.20.25; #1 Candy Corn Brand - CIRCANA SCAN DATA, MULO+C HWN 14 Weeks W/E 11.3.24; #1 Conversation Heart Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Valentine's Day Season 8 Weeks WE 2.16.25; #1 Candy Cane Brand - CIRCANA Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: 8 WE 12.29.24

SOURCE Ferrara