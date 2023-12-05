Brad Dyer Joins INB as Vice President, Residential Lending

INB, N.A.

Dec. 5, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INB, N.A., is pleased to announce the addition of Brad Dyer to the bank's growing mortgage department. Brad joined INB on Nov. 13, 2023, as the mortgage sales manager for Central Illinois.

Brad Dyer, Vice President, Residential Lending, INB,
"Brad is very well-respected across Central Illinois, and with his impressive track record, we know he will bring tremendous expertise to this role," says Pat Phalen, executive vice president at INB. "We welcome his passion and look forward to his distinctive leadership for our growing team as we continue to expand our footprint and serve homeowners across our markets."

Brad has enjoyed a 37-year career in banking, spending his entire career in the Central Illinois area. With a focus on mortgage lending for the past 25 years, he comes to INB from Heartland Bank & Trust (previously Town & Country Bank) as the area sales manager and was previously the regional sales manager for US Bank.

Throughout his career, Brad has helped more than 3,500 families finance or refinance their homes.

"I am very excited to join the incredibly talented team of mortgage loan officers at INB. I look forward to using my experience to assist and grow our mortgage team so that we can enhance the customer experience INB is known for and deliver the best possible solutions to our clients," Brad says.

About INB, N.A. – INB is a privately held national bank. Founded in 1999 in Springfield, IL, the bank offers both personal and commercial banking products and wealth services in Central Illinois. The bank also provides commercial banking services in Missouri and Florida.

News Releases in Similar Topics

