AMHERST, N.Y., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardata today announced that Brad Malmberg has joined the team as Head of Strategy. In this position, Brad will be responsible for leading strategic initiatives, driving new market opportunities, and partnering across the organization to optimize operations.

Brad Malmberg joins Cardata as Head of Strategy

Prior to joining Cardata, Brad was an integral member of the original team at Lightspeed Commerce. He joined the Montreal-based company in 2006 as employee #5. During his tenure at Lightspeed, he worked across the organization in sales, support, events, and training, and grew the sales engineering team to 25 people globally. He then moved to Product, where he oversaw the Product Management and Design teams, and introduced the Research and Product Marketing departments. Before Lightspeed, Brad managed Apple-authorized dealerships in Calgary and Vancouver.

"Having known Brad for many years I can say that he will drive immense value for our business and customers. His cross-functional experience and the way he approaches each situation with empathy is admirable," says Sheret Ross, Co-CEO. "Having scaled a business from 5 to over 1,500 employees in several countries, we are thrilled to have him join our leadership group."

"Cardata is on a path of accelerated growth," says Brad Malmberg. "I am fired up to join Cardata in their pursuit of leading this category and to bring my experience to this dynamic team."

Brad's hiring follows many successes at Cardata. Following growth investment by Spruce Grove Capital in 2021, Cardata began scaling, doubling the staff count in one year. One recent hire was Amy Molyneux , whose company, Meta, was acquired by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. In 2021, Cardata was declared one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Companies . In 2022, Cardata was named one of G2's Best Accounting and Finance Products —a dense category with products from companies like PayPal, SAP, and QuickBooks.

About Cardata

Companies with employees on the road choose Cardata. We empower employers to reimburse mileage by offering outsourced administration, mobile mileage capture applications, and a full suite of reimbursement tools to simplify the administrative and financial burdens of vehicle operations.

Since our founding, we have built a 20-year track-record of delivering exceptional vehicle reimbursement solutions. Today, we serve companies ranging from smaller regional enterprises to Fortune 500.

