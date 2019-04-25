Bradesco - Results in the 1st Quarter of 2019

SAO PAULO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The main figures obtained by Bradesco (BM&FBovespa: BBDC3; BBDC4,NYSE: BBD) are presented below:

1. Recurring Net Income in the 1st quarter recorded R$6.2 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the previous quarter and 22.3% compared to the same quarter of the previous year, representing R$2.83 per share with accrued profitability in the quarter over Shareholder's Equity of 20.5%.

2. Operating Income in the 1st quarter recorded R$8.9 billion, an increase of 3.1% compared to the previous quarter and 15.6% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

3. Bradesco Seguros Net Income in the 1st quarter recorded R$1.8 billion, an increase of 1.8% compared to the previous quarter and 16.1% compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Claims Ratio reached 68.5%, an improvement of 190 bps compared to previous quarter and the Combined Ratio reached 80.3%, an increase of 50 bps compared to the previous quarter.

4. Total Assets recorded a balance of R$1.388 trillion in March 2019, a growth of 0.2% compared to the last quarter. Return on Average Total Assets was 1.8%.

5. Expanded Loan Portfolio in March 2019 reached R$548.3 billion, an increase of 3.1% quarter-over-quarter and 12.7% year-over-year.

6. Net Interest Income totaled R$14.1 billion, an increase of 4.2% compared to the previous quarter and a contraction of 4.7% compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

7. In the 1st quarter, Delinquency over 90 days reached 3.3%, an improvement of 20 bps quarter-over-quarter and 110 bps year-over-year, allowing a relevant reduction of 8.4% on Credit Losses Provision Expenses compared to the same period of the previous year.

8. Fee and Commission Income expanded 2.4 year over year and contracted 4.3% compared to the previous quarter.

9. Assets Under Management reached R$2.205 trillion, an increase of 1.1% compared to the previous quarter and 8.1% compared to the 1st quarter of 2018.

10. In March 2019 Shareholders' Equity totaled R$126.674 billion, a 4.6% growth compared to previous quarter and a 11.3% growth compared to March 2018.

11. Tier I Basel Ratio was 14.4% in March 2019, an increase of 70 bps compared to the previous quarter.

Earnings Release Conference Call presentation, Report on Economic and Financial Analysis and Complete Financial Statements are available on the Investor Relations website - bradesco.com.br/ir-en.

