Bradesco Securities Bolsters Order Management with SS&C

WINDSOR, Conn., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that Bradesco Securities, the institutional brokerage arm of Brazil's Bradesco BBI, has chosen SS&C MarketTrader to power its trading operations.

MarketTrader will serve as Bradesco's core sell-side order management system, supporting multi-asset trading, FIX connectivity, IOI/trade advertisement and commission management. Additionally, MarketTrader will help Bradesco meet CAT and MiFID II reporting requirements. Fully integrated with SS&C FIXLink, the solution supports global access to brokers and institutions.

"We were looking for an easy-to-use and configurable global system, and MarketTrader exceeded our expectations," said Sean Harte, Head of International Sales Trading at Bradesco. "In addition, SS&C's team replaced our previous system in a timely, smooth migration despite a tough remote operating environment. We look forward to continuing our partnership."

"We are pleased to support Bradesco Securities growth," said Marcos Frisaura, V.P. of Financial Markets Group at SS&C. "We ensure customers have best-in-class technology and service to operate efficiently, from order capture to execution through to transaction and compliance reporting."

About Bradesco Securities

Bradesco Securities, Inc. operates as an institutional brokerage firm. The Company provides broker and dealer operations, underwriting, fixed-income portfolio analysis, bond accounting, and strategic planning services. Bradesco Securities serves clients in the United States

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

SOURCE SS&C

