Bradford White announces acquisition of FloLogic

Trusted manufacturer of premium water heating solutions acquires North Carolina-based manufacturer of advanced leak detection and shutoff technology

AMBLER, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announced today the acquisition of FloLogic, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of premium plumbing leak detection and automatic shut off solutions for homes and light commercial buildings.

Bradford White Corporation announced today the acquisition of FloLogic, a North Carolina-based manufacturer of premium plumbing leak detection and automatic shut off solutions.

The acquisition aligns with Bradford White's commitment to innovation and quality and enhances the company's smart technology offerings. FloLogic's premium IoT-based leak detection and automatic shutoff technology offers a comprehensive solution and state-of-the-art protection from plumbing leaks, the most preventable cause of property damage and a significant source of water waste. The system's robust IoT platform can be monitored in real time via an app for constant connection and protection.

"We're proud to welcome FloLogic into the Bradford White family," said Bruce Carnevale, president and CEO of Bradford White Corporation. "Their expertise, market leadership and trusted technology will be integral to Bradford White as we continue to meet the needs of our customers in a rapidly evolving industry. This acquisition will allow us to expand the reach of FloLogic, leveraging our strong customer relationships."

Founded in 1996 in Raleigh, North Carolina, FloLogic is a pioneer in plumbing leak detection and has become a trusted name in the marketplace, focusing on quality and innovation over the past two decades. FloLogic's partnerships with major North American insurers have boosted leak detection technology adoption and increased consumer awareness.

"We are thrilled that FloLogic will become part of Bradford White Corporation," said Chuck DeSmet, founder, president and CEO of FloLogic. "I am very proud of the company we've built, and this acquisition will allow FloLogic to continue to grow, innovate, and better serve our customers with the additional resources and support from Bradford White."

The expertise in IoT from FloLogic will be a great asset to Bradford White and allow them to build upon their capabilities in this area as they look at future innovations and provide expanded solutions to meet the needs of their customers.

"We are very excited to add this new product line, technology, and team of dedicated employees to the Bradford White family," said Glenn Griffin, senior vice president and CIO at Bradford White Corporation, who will lead the integration. "The FloLogic team has pioneered the leak detection industry and built one of the leading solutions in the marketplace."

Current FloLogic customers should continue to use their existing contacts for sales and service support.

For more information about Bradford White and its trusted water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial, and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains corporate headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; Monticello, MN; Uxbridge, MA; and Rochester, New Hampshire. Its Canadian headquarters, distribution center and training facilities are in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:

Rebecca Owens

Senior Communications Manager

Bradford White Corporation

(215) 641-9400

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation