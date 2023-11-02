Bradford White announces support for Explore The Trades through Industry Forward® grant

News provided by

Bradford White Corporation

02 Nov, 2023, 11:40 ET

An industry-leading manufacturer of water heating and storage equipment gives $8,000 to further national nonprofit's mission and raise awareness of skilled trades career opportunities

AMBLER, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, announces a new partnership with Explore The Trades that aims to bridge the technical talent gap in the service trades and advance positive public awareness of the plumbing and HVAC industry.

Explore The Trades, a nonprofit organization founded in 2005, is bridging the technical talent gap to the skilled trades of plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical by raising awareness of the skilled trades, serving an integral role in lessening the skilled labor gap and acting as a partner to both education and industry with the goal of creating the next generation of technicians.

Through Industry Forward®, its signature charitable giving program developed to help advance the industry and raise awareness of career opportunities, Bradford White Corporation is donating $8,000 to Explore The Trades. The contribution supports the creation of 1,000 poster kits showcasing careers in the skilled trades that will be distributed to educators and counselors across North America.

"Over the past generation, awareness of the skilled trades has nearly become extinct," said Kate Cinnamo, executive director at Explore The Trades. "Yet many students, parents and educators lack access to information about the career opportunities in the service trades, manufacturing and distribution that are vital to our communities. We're proud to partner with Bradford White to close that information gap. Their support enables us to serve as the conduit between industry and education so we can engage the audiences who are vital to the growth of the trades."

Bradford White partners with nonprofit organizations and technical schools to educate individuals and families on the importance of the skilled trades and the role that industry professionals provide in the health, safety, sanitation, and infrastructure of their communities through strategic grant funding that supports workforce development training and education programs and industry career opportunities, events, and partnerships.

"We are thrilled to partner with Explore The Trades and expand our reach by connecting with students, parents and educators in an exciting new way," said Rebecca Owens, senior communications manager for Bradford White. "As more teens and young adults consider the financial impact of attending a four-year college, we will continue to advocate for the option of a stable career in an essential industry. Joining with Explore The Trades to pursue our shared mission helps us reach more individuals that may be interested in the plumbing and HVAC fields than ever before."

For more information about Bradford White Corporation's Industry Forward® initiative, visit https://www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com/giving/.

Explore The Trades is a nonprofit with a mission of bridging the technical talent gap to the service trades of plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical. For more information, please visit https://explorethetrades.org/who-we-are/.

About Industry Forward®
Industry Forward™ is Bradford White's signature charitable giving program. Through this initiative, the company provides grants to eligible organizations to advance public awareness of the importance and value of the Plumbing and HVAC industry including skilled trades, manufacturing, and distribution. By aligning resources and investing in key programs, Bradford White is making a positive impact in communities to help build a stronger and sustainable future for all.

About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heating, space heating, combination heating and storage products. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

BRADFORD WHITE CONTACT:
Rebecca Owens
Senior Communications Manager
Bradford White Corporation
(215) 641-9400
[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:
Heather Ripley
Ripley PR
(865) 977-1973
[email protected]

SOURCE Bradford White Corporation

