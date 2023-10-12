Bradford White Canada to share high-quality products and insights at CIPHEX 2023

Trusted manufacturer will showcase leading Bradford White and Laars® Heating Systems solutions in Calgary Oct. 18-19 at Western Canada's premier event for heating, cooling and plumbing professionals

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradford White Canada, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks, will showcase high-performing and energy efficient residential and commercial products at CIPHEX West in October.

CIPHEXT West, the largest event for the HVAC, plumbing, hydronics and water treatment industry in Western Canada, will be held in Calgary, Alberta, Oct. 18-19.

"Our team of trusted product experts will be at CIPHEX West to connect with the hard-working professionals who are on the front lines of our rapidly evolving industry," said Neal Heyman, director of marketing for Bradford White. "They'll be able to share critical information and insights with contractors and wholesalers, empowering them to continue meeting the needs of their customers with our comprehensive range of reliable, high-quality solutions."

Representatives from Bradford White Canada will be at Booth #135 during the event to meet with attendees and discuss the following products:

Bradford White Aerotherm ® Heat Pump Water Heater

Heat Pump Water Heater Bradford White Infiniti ® GR Tankless Water Heater

GR Tankless Water Heater Bradford White eF Series ® Commercial Gas Water Heater

eF Series Commercial Gas Water Heater Laars Heating Systems FT Series Floor Standing Boiler or Combi

Laars Heating Systems FT Series 399 Boiler

Laars Heating Systems NeoTherm® XTR

CIPHEX West is the largest event for the HVAC, plumbing, hydronics and water treatment industry in Western Canada. Contractors, renovators, designers, wholesalers, engineers, builders and more gain industry and technical knowledge with world-class education opportunities; discover new products, new suppliers, new ideas and new solutions in an interactive environment; make important connections with other people in their industry; and meet technical experts who can give them information and skills they need. For more information, visit https://www.ciphexwest.ca/west2023.

Bradford White Canada is a subsidiary of the Bradford White Corporation.

For more information about Bradford White Canada, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/ .

For more information about Bradford White Corporation, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

About Bradford White Canada

Bradford White Canada sells, distributes and supports the product lines of Bradford White Corporation, including Bradford White Water Heaters , Laars® Heating Systems and Niles Steel Tank® . With exceptional customer service and support, state-of-the-art facilities, a fully stocked parts service desk and dedicated next-day courier delivery, Bradford White Canada is a growing leader in the Canadian market. For more information, visit https://bradfordwhitecorporation.com/bradford-white-canada/ .

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com .

